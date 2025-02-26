Josh Weinstein wants to ‘fight’ Jasmine Pineda’s baby daddy ‘for Gino’

Josh Weinstein is defending his friend, Gino Palazzolo.

After learning that Jasmine Pineda was having a romantic relationship with her baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu, while still married to Gino, Josh put his castmate on blast.

During a recent podcast appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show, the 90 Day: The Last Resort star didn’t hold back when speaking of Jasmine.

“Jasmine is the master puppeteer,” Josh told Sarah Fraser. “And I feel like Jasmine led all of us on at this resort, and she came up with this entire story because she was already cheating with Matt before the resort.”

According to Josh, Jasmine pushed for an open marriage with Gino so she could “hide what was happening” with Matt.

Josh added that Jasmine “took him for a ride,” as well as their co-stars.

Josh revealed that he “screamed” at Gino not to agree with Jasmine’s idea to enter into an open marriage, especially not with Matt.

Josh wants to take on Jasmine’s baby daddy

The model agency entrepreneur believes that Jasmine’s move was “brilliant,” claiming that she “pulled the wool” over everyone’s eyes.

“I wanna fight Matt for Gino,” Josh confessed. “Lemme tell you… I wanna beat the s**t out of Matt for Gino. That’s what I wanna do. Set it up.”

Jasmine and Gino’s marriage is complicated and confusing

Jasmine and Matt’s relationship is a contentious one among 90 Day Fiance fans.

For months, social media bloodhounds had speculated that Jasmine was pregnant and romantically linked to someone other than Gino.

Jasmine finally confirmed the news this month, going public with her and Matt’s relationship.

Jasmine and Gino’s former Instagram page, @jasmine.gino, has been converted to a three-way page, @jasmine.gino.matt, including updates on Jasmine, Gino, and Matt.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine hinted that she and Gino are involved in a three-way polyamorous relationship.

90 Day Fiance fans aren’t sure what to believe anymore with the whirlwind of information swirling online.

Currently, Jasmine and Gino’s marriage issues are still playing out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

They decided upon a marriage retreat as a last-ditch effort to salvage their relationship, but so far, that hasn’t been enough.

Jasmine and Gino still have time to work with therapists and decide to reconcile and renew their vows. Otherwise, the alternative is walking away from each other for good.

Now that Jasmine is starting a new life with Matt and their unborn child, it’s hard to say whether Gino is still in the picture.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.