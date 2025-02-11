Sophie Sierra accuses Rob Warne of abuse and she’s coming with receipts

Sophie Sierra has launched a blistering attack against her estranged husband, Rob Warne.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort couple is currently airing their storyline in Season 2 as they try to salvage their marriage via an Arizona retreat.

Things came to a head in last night’s episode when Sophie accused Rob of online cheating via a dating app (again), and the couple traded barbs.

Rob claimed he only joined a dating app after Sophie told him to “go talk to other women” because she “had nothing for” him, but Sophie claimed that wasn’t true.

The blowup left Sophie panicked and sobbing on the bathroom floor as she called her mom while Rob stormed off, questioning why he agreed to attend the marriage retreat.

After the episode aired, Sophie made even more allegations against Rob—this time with receipts.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Sophie shared a series of slides, accusing Rob of physically abusing her.

Sophie posts scathing claims against Rob

In her first slide, Sophie shared a dating profile that reportedly belonged to Rob–the same one she showed to her castmate, Jasmine Pineda.

Sophie’s second slide included an up-close photo of her eye with a cut over her eyebrow.

“Here is the real reason I first left,” she began her caption. “When he pushed me into a table because I was trying to break up with him.”

Sophie posted Rob’s dating profile pic and a photo of her injured eye. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

“I still have a scar in my eyebrow from the stitches I needed,” she continued.

In another post, Sophie shared a video of Rob throwing a plastic water bottle at her. In the accompanying caption, Sophie stated that Rob would throw things at her “when he didn’t get his way like a man child.”

Sophie continued to allege that Rob abused her. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

She went on to claim that Rob threw away “everything [she] owned” because she “left make up out while getting ready.”

Because of this, says Sophie, she had no belongings or money and had to “beg for basic needs.”

In her next slide, Sophie shared a video of Rob, which apparently showed him throwing her table and belongings in the trash.

Sophie says Rob was ‘evil’ to her

“And people wonder why I constantly had panic attacks around this man and think I was being dramatic,” Sophie continued.

“He’s so fake and nice to everyone but in private he was evil to me.”

Sophie shared a video of Rob and talked about “built up trauma.” Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

Sophie continued to put Rob on blast, sharing another video of Rob purportedly “threatening to hit [her] and break [her] phone.”

The British native ended her posts with a lengthy message about why she has chosen to stay quiet “for years.”

“Protecting him has made me look like the crazy person and the one who didn’t care but for my peace I can’t do it anymore,” she wrote.

Sophie ended her Stories with more explanations. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

Sophie claimed she “never wanted to expose” Rob this way because she doesn’t want everyone to “hate” him.

She ended by thanking her supporters for believing her and reminded her followers that her posts weren’t intended to “bash” Rob.

“I just wanted to speak my truth and not be silenced anymore,” she concluded.

Rob and Sophie’s explosive relationship continues to play out

Rob and Sophie’s marriage has been on the rocks ever since their 90 Day Fiance debut in Season 10 of the flagship series.

They’ve faced a plethora of marital woes, including lying and withholding information from each other, disagreements about their living situation, infidelity, and just about everything else imaginable that could destroy a marriage.

Rumors have swirled that Rob and Sophie may have been embellishing their relationship struggles and faking a breakup for the cameras.

But this back-and-forth on social media has gotten pretty messy, and it poses a lot of questions.

For starters, are Rob and Sophie officially over?

What will Rob and Sophie choose at the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 recommitment ceremony?

While things are heating up off-screen, there is still a lot more to come this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Sophie and Rob’s marriage may be one of the most volatile of all the couples in this season’s retreat.

Their up-and-down relationship has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering why they’re even attempting to reconcile.

Regardless, at the end of this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, they’ll have the opportunity to either recommit to each other with a vow renewal or go their separate ways once and for all.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.