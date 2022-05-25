90 Day Fiance’s Jibri Bell calls out critic over shady comment

Jibri didn’t let a troll get away with a shady comment. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell clapped back at a critic who made a shady comment on a post that was intended to be lighthearted.

Jibri and his wife Miona, a native of Serbia, comprise one of the six new couples on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple has been having fun on social media, each sharing posts on their respective Instagram Feeds, showing off their carefree natures and keen fashion senses.

Jibri and Miona share fun grocery-run video

Jibri recently shared a Reel of himself and Miona on their way to the grocery store. It wasn’t an ordinary grocery store run, however — it was recorded in true Jibri and Miona style, with club music blaring as they danced while driving down the road, showing off matching neon yellow jackets and futuristic sunglasses.

“On our way to the grocery store 😂,” Jibri captioned the fun video. 90 Day Fiance Now, a fan page on Instagram, shared the Reel where 90 Day Fiance viewers commented on the video.

Jibri calls out critic who is ’embarrassed’ for him and Miona

A lot of comments were negative towards Jibri and Miona, calling them out for being clout chasers (which Jibri admitted to), still living with his parents, and acting cringey. Jibri was reading the comments, as evidenced by a comment he made in response to another comment on 90 Day Fiance Now’s post.

The comment that caught Jibri’s attention enough to reply was from a critic who wrote, “I’m embarrassed for them.” Jibri sarcastically replied, “@sheryldenise_19 me too! So happy and free… ughh disgusting.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Since living at home with his parents, Jibri and Miona have butted heads with them over their rules, including how Miona should dress when she’s in the house. This didn’t sit well with Jibri nor Miona and 90 Day Fiance viewers took Miona’s side after Mahala criticized her fashion choices.

Jibri and Miona took a jab at Mahala on Instagram this week after the episode aired. Each of them shared a series of sultry beach photos, showing Miona in a bikini as she frolicked with Jibri in the sand. They captioned the post, “I hope Jibri’s mom approves 😬.”

Despite the criticism they’ve received since joining Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Jibri and Miona have handled it in stride and are living life on their own terms.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.