90 Day Fiance newbie Jibri Bell is not denying the accusations that he’s a clout chaser he’s embracing it.

Jibri and his fiance Miona started getting the clout chasing label soon after their appearance on the popular TLC show and people have not changed their views about the young couple.

Jibri is already making the most of his 15 minutes of fame and so is Miona, who seemingly wants to be a social media influencer.

As for Jibri, he is a musician who wants to make it big and seems to think that being on a big platform such as TLC will help him to do just that.

Jibri Bells admits he joined 90 Day Fiance cast for ‘clout’

The 90 Day Fiance cast member has been taking advantage of his growing social media following by doing Instagram Live videos.

During his latest chat, someone accused him of clout chasing and he admitted that as the reason for joining the show.

A 90 Day Fiance fan page shared a snippet of Jibri’s Instagram Live, but not everyone tuned in to show support.

One person called out Jibri for clout chasing and he responded “Of course I’m chasing the clout bro, of course. I got a message bro…You should chase you some clout.”

“People are like ‘you been on a reality show for clout, you’re making music for clout’ no s**t!” continued Jibri. “What y’all think I’m doing it for?”

This is not the first time that Jibri and his fiance Miona have been accused of this. Viewers labeled them as instant clout chasers due to their barrage of social media posts, YouTube, and Tik Tok videos.

The couple also didn’t waste any time jumping on Cameo– reportedly one of the fastest couples in 90 Day Fiance history to do so as claimed by the same fan page.

Jibri accused of scamming people with his $28,000 ripped pants story

Clout chasing is not the only thing Jibri was accused of being during his Instagram Live video–one person called him a scammer as well.

A few days ago, Jibri shared that someone bought his ripped pants from a previous episode for $28,000 and that was brought up during the chat.

One commenter didn’t believe the story of someone paying that much for Jibri’s pants and he shaded the reality TV personality in his message.

“[You have ] 42 viewers and you’re saying some idiot bought your ripped pants for 30 [grand]? quit scamming bro,” wrote the commenter.

“Scamming what? Scamming who?” responded Jibri, who then explained why someone would want his ripped pants.

“Somebody doesn’t buy things for what they are, people buy things for the story behind what they are. So that’s what you gotta understand,” said Jibri.

