90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bells sells his ripped pants from the show for $28,000

Jibri Bell auctions off the ripped pants he wore on the show. Pic credit: TLC

Jibri Bell is doing everything he can to capitalize on his newfound TV fame.

The 90 Day Fiance star is finding ways to add zeros to his bank account, even if they may be a bit unconventional.

In his latest venture, he earned a nice chunk of change by selling one of his personal items that may look familiar to fans of the show.

Jibri sells his ripped pants for a large profit

In episode 2 of the current season of 90 Day Fiance, viewers saw Jibri rip his tan-colored pants. He was getting dressed to pick up his girlfriend, Miona, from the airport as she arrived in America for the first time.

The incident was comical to see on TV, but now Jibri is laughing to the bank thanks to those pants. He shared a post on Instagram revealing he sold the pants.

Still ripped but placed in a frame for preserving, Jibri sold off the now-iconic pants for a whopping $28,000. He shared a picture of himself and Miona posing with the buyer, who was the highest bidder in the auction.

This is the second major deal Jibri has closed recently. He’s gotten involved in NFT and recently sold his first one for over $10,000. That NFT was a photo of those same ripped pants.

In his caption, Jibri says, “Between the NFT and the physical pants I have raised over $38,000 this week for my Independent music career and Miona’s make up line. NOW is the best time to be an artist and entrepreneur NOW is the best time to chase your dreams!”

Jibri and Miona have plans to finance their dreams

On the show, Jibri has shared the dreams of his band taking off and making hit music. As an independent artist, he finances their career and is always looking for ways to raise money for them to continue recording.

Once Miona joined him in America, she expressed her goal of starting her own makeup line. She hopes to become a mogul in the beauty industry and move to LA to live full-time.

Jibri has shared on social media that it’s important for him to remain an independent artist and have complete control over his creativity. That has led him to find unique ways to bring in income outside of the show.

The couple has gotten involved in NFT deals and auctions to bring in money. Jibri says every dollar they raise will help fund their dreams and get them closer to living the lives they hope for.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.