90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on having another musician in the cast with Jibri Bell

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has had its fair share of musicians come through the show, and viewers appear to be sick of the trend.

New cast member, Jibri Bell from Season 9 of the flagship show, is yet another hopeful musician who has been trying to flex his music and career as an artist in front of viewers.

Jibri’s musical presence this season comes on the heels of Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar’s second stint on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, and fans want a break from a musical cast member.

90 Day Fiance critics are not happy to have another musician in the cast

A 90 Day fan page made a meme on Instagram that captures a general theme of discontent that has been going around online regarding 90 Day Fiance having another artist on board.

The fan page used a still image of Jibri singing during his private interview and added, “And another dude that can’t sing and thinks he can.. trying to get into 90 day to promote his not existing talent (arms up/shrugging emoji).”

In the caption of the meme, the fan page wrote, “The new Sojaboy (laughing/crying emoji).”

Other 90 Day viewers jumped in the comments to add their two cents.

Jibri did have a defender in the mix before a stream of critics chimed in. Jibri’s fan said, “He’s actually really awesome tho, super creative and interesting.”

A critic then noted, “Well he’s got a better voice than Sojaboy, but that’s pretty easy.”

Another 90 Day viewer wrote, “We don’t need another talentless singer.”

Someone else remarked, “Pretty much true. Another no talent dude.”

There was yet another critic who jabbed, “He’s wayyy too much. Just relax bro we see you.”

These 90 Day Fiance cast also promoted their artistry

Jibri is just the latest of many 90 Day Fiance cast members who hurled their musical talents into the spotlight during their time on the show.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar may be the most notable but there were certainly others.

Also in the Season 5 of Before the 90 Days cast, both Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood promoted their musical forays during their time on the show. While Alina’s band was featured on-air, Caleb promoted his endeavor through social media.

The other two 90 Day cast members that promoted their talents were Season 7 American Blake Abelard and Season 2 Nicaraguan native Yamir Castillo.

What do you think of all the musicians from 90 Day Fiance?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.