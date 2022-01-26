TLC spokesperson confirms Alina Kozhevnikova has been fired, ‘will no longer appear’ on the show

Alina Kozhevnikova was officially fired from the show. Pic credit: TLC

A TLC spokesperson has officially confirmed that they have fired 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova. Viewers have been calling for the network to fire the Russian native after her racist social media posts resurfaced several days ago.

Alina issued an apology and tried to defend her actions by noting that her English is not perfect. However, that didn’t go over well with viewers after seeing all the offensive and racist comments she made over the years.

In one post, she used the N-word several times and joked about going to an N-word party. Other posts showed her making offensive statements against the Asian culture and the Muslim community.

Following tons of backlash for her behavior TLC has now fired the 27-year-old.

Alina Kozhevnikova’s first season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will officially be her last and that includes appearing on any spinoffs as well.

A TLC spokesperson has confirmed that their newest reality TV personality has been fired from the show.

The spokesperson shared the news with TMZ and told the news outlet, “TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements.”

The statement continued, “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Rumors were swirling about Alina’s firing

Monsters & Critics recently shared the news that a decision had been made by the network to fire the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star– as first reported by The Ashley.

The reports were that the TLC executives met over the weekend to discuss Alina’s racist posts and the backlash both her and the network were receiving as a result. They, therefore, decided to fire Alina from the show and editors were reportedly scrambling to edit her out of upcoming episodes.

At the time Alina was not made aware that her time on the show had come to an end.

Meanwhile, Alina has expressed that she plans to speak out and provide answers as she continues to get backlash for the offensive posts.

“Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family, and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too. The answers are coming,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite all the backlash that she has been receiving Alina continues to post photos on social media but she has restricted people from commenting.

