90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is ‘protecting’ her ‘energy,’ shows off her curves in body-hugging dress

90 Day Fiance cast member Miona Bell is a lover of fashion and she recently showed off her curves in a body-hugging green dress.

The reality TV newbie also had a message for her haters and made it clear in her post that she’s learning to protect her energy.

Miona will have to do a lot of that as the season continues because 90 Day Fiance viewers can be brutal and she has already learned that the hard way.

People accused Miona of blackfishing after comparing her Instagram photos to her appearance on the show. The Serbian native eventually issued a response and shared details about her mixed background to de-escalate the online bashing.

Nonetheless, Miona is taking it all in stride and learning to protect her energy.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a fashionable photo on social media along with a telling message about protecting her energy. In the Instagram photo, Miona flaunted off her curves in a green, figure-hugging dress.

The mirror selfie showed a closeup of Miona’s hair and makeup as she got glam for a special occasion. The aspiring makeup artist showed off her perfectly done eyebrows, long lashes, and the latest trend, overlined lips.

The 23-year-old kept the focus on her face by wearing her hair back in a low ponytail with the curls cascading over her shoulders.

The second photo gave a better view of Miona’s green dress — a spaghetti strap dress that hugged her curves perfectly. She paired the simple yet elegant outfit with oversized gold hoops.

“Enjoying my life, my love, and protecting my energy,” wrote Miona alongside the photo. “How are you guys feeling? I hope you don’t let any negative energy interfere.”

Miona and Jibri Bell are both fashion lovers

While her green dress was very simple, Miona has been known to take some style risks. Much like her fiance Jibri, she loves fashion, and apparently, that runs in her family.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently revealed that her mom is a fashion designer who sews “most of” her clothes. Meanwhile, “Jibri was a celebrity fashion stylist and personal shopper in Los Angeles for years!”

“Not only do we both love fashion and expressing ourselves through our wardrobe, but it was a common interest that brought us together,” confessed Miona in another Instagram post.

“We have some amazing pieces that we wore on 90 Day Fiance and also pieces we created in Europe and Africa.”

The pair is currently selling off some of their outfits worn during the show and Jibri’s ripped pants were already purchased for $28,000.

