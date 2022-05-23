90 Day Fiance viewers support Miona after Jibri’s mom criticizes her fashion choices

Miona received the support of 90 Day Fiance viewers after Mahala criticized her fashion choices. Pic credit: TLC

Miona Bell received support from 90 Day Fiance viewers after Jibri’s mom judged her for her clothing choices.

Jibri and Miona Bell comprise one of the six new couples this season on 90 Day Fiance. Miona, a Serbian native, recently came to America with Jibri on her K-1 visa. Tensions arose quickly when Miona and Jibri moved into his parents’ house, as the couple clashed with a lot of their rules and ways of thinking.

Jibri Bell’s mom Mahala not comfortable with Miona’s skimpy attire

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Miona looked to pass the time while Jibri was making music with his band. Jibri’s mom, Mahala, offered to show her how to use the washer and dryer, so they headed to the laundry room together.

When Miona pulled out her clothes to wash, Mahala was taken aback by how skimpy they were and asked her not to wear them while she was in the house.

“You seem, like, really intelligent, and I just worry that sometimes wearing a shirt like what you just showed me, like, can take away from that, can be a distraction,” Mahala told Miona of her fashion choices.

Miona didn’t back down and clapped back, “I understand, but I want to express myself how I want, and I want to learn to be comfortable in my body, so what gives me confidence is owning my body and saying ‘F**k you’ to everybody who thinks that I can’t do whatever I want with my body.”

Following the episode, viewers flocked to Twitter, where they voiced their opinions about Mahala passing judgment on Miona’s clothing choices, and most of them sided with Miona.

90 Day Fiance viewers show support for Miona amid Mahala’s criticism

“Miona handled that conversation better than I would,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance fan. Another tweeted, “Jibri’s mom telling Miona that her clothing choices take away from her intelligence is what’s wrong with society. Clothing does not determine your worth.”

One viewer praised Jibri for his efforts — after returning home, Jibri learned that his mom had made some comments to Miona, and he took his partner’s side in the disagreement. “Hats off to Jibri for standing up for Miona!” the viewer’s comment read.

“For someone who doesn’t know [Miona], she is casting a lot of judgement on her,” read another comment, followed by, ” The mother has a right to set rules and boundaries in her home. It rubbed me the wrong way how she judges Miona’s intelligence JUST based on the clothes she [wears]. She comes off as unwelcoming and judgmental imo.”

Miona’s appearance is important to her, and she likes to express herself with makeup and fashion. The 23-year-old South East Europe beauty recently shared her before-and-after makeup looks with her fans and often shows off her keen fashion sense on Instagram.

