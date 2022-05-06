90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell channels ‘desert vibes’ in crop top and jeans

Miona Bell has a mini photoshoot in the desert. Pic credit: TLC

Miona Bell has quickly become one of the most talked-about cast members from the current season of 90 Day Fiance. Fans have already begun questioning her relationship with Jibri Bell and her intentions for being on the show.

The Serbia native came to America after managing a long-distance relationship with Jibri. She expected the couple to move to Los Angeles to fulfill her dream of living a glamourous Hollywood lifestyle. She was shocked to discover that Jibri planned for them to stay in his hometown in South Dakota for a few years before making the move.

Miona may not be living her best life in LA just yet, but she’s manifesting the California dream in her latest Instagram post.

Miona gives off ‘desert vibes’ during Joshua Tree visit

Miona and Jibri recently visited Joshua Tree National Park, located in southern California. The park resembles a desert with its open, rugged land with pockets of cactus plants and tall Joshua trees.

While there, Miona realized it was the perfect opportunity for a mini photoshoot to share with her Instagram followers. She rocked a green and black leopard print crop top and paired it with some light washed jeans.

Miona styled her hair in a high curly ponytail which has already become her signature hairstyle. She posed in front of a tall cactus plant while captioning her post with, “Desert vibes.”

In the comments section, Jibri confirmed that he was the photographer behind the glamorous pics. He wrote, “Strike a pose then Miona!!! Good job Jibri your turning into quite the photographer.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jibri comments on Miona’s pics from their time in Joshua Tree. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

The couple, who are already married, seem to be enjoying their time traveling together. Their Instagram accounts show they recently visited Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and even Greece.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance aren’t sold on Miona just yet

When she first appeared on the show, some fans of 90 Day Fiance quickly accused the 23-year-old of blackfishing. She was accused of altering her appearance to make herself look more ethnic or impersonate as a Black woman.

Pictures of Miona from just a few years ago surfaced and were used to compare her present-day looks. Some viewers believed she enhanced her facial features, darkened her skin tone, and changed the way she dressed. Blackfishing is based on stereotypes of Black people, so some fans felt Miona was participating in a form of racism.

Since the accusations, Miona has addressed the fandom, denying that she is blackfishing. She shared details of her ethnicity, even stating she has taken a DNA test showing she is also part Middle Eastern and Mexican. She believes she is presenting her authentic self on TV and doesn’t feel she deserves the backlash from viewers.

The current season is just a few episodes in, so there are plenty of episodes left for fans to change their minds about Miona. In the meantime, Miona urges fans to get to know her before making assumptions.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.