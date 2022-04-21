90 Day Fiance: Miona shares details about her ethnicity, amid accusations of blackfishing

Miona Bell responds to blackfishing accusations. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Miona Bell is quickly learning that being on reality TV is not always roses and caviar. After appearing on the first episode of the popular TLC show with her fiance, Jibri Bell, the 23-year-old found herself at the center of controversy regarding her appearance.

Some viewers have accused the Serbian native of blackfishing after comparing photos of her from years ago and noticing differences in her hair, lips, and skin tone.

However, Miona just clapped back at those claims and shared more details about her background.

Miona Bell claps back at catfishing accusations and details her background

The newest 90 Day Fiance star is under fire already although her storyline is just starting to play out on the show.

People have accused Miona of altering her appearance but she recently posted a lengthy message on social media with details about her background to prove the naysayers wrong.

In a post shared on Instagram, Miona noted, “I am Serbian. I will represent myself as such. I love my country and my people and I’m born and raised there.”

She continue, “I thought there is no need to clarify this because in my country we don’t nonchalantly abuse other people without knowing anything about them.”

She then went on to explain her background amid accusations of black fishing after resurfaced photos showed that her complexion appeared lighter than it does today. In the throwback image, Miona’s lips also seem much smaller than in her recent photos.

However, Miona made it known on her Instagram Story that her appearance has everything to with her mixed ethnicity.

“I don’t only have Serbian genes, based [on my] DNA test I have both Mexican and Middle Eastern background,” she revealed. “But I will always represent myself as Serbian because that’s my culture.”

Miona Bell says 90 Day viewers don’t know her

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared details about some of the things her family and ancestors have endured over the years and noted that people couldn’t possibly know who she is, based on her brief appearance on TV.

“My parents survived a couple of wars on Yugoslavian soil! So don’t even dare to think you know me because you saw me on reality TV for [three] minutes,” said Miona.

She also seemingly responded to comments about the braided hairstyles she often wears and noted that they are very much a part of her own culture as well.

Miona shared photos of “traditional braid hairstyles from Balkan,” and noted, “My now 87-year-old grandmother taught me how to braid my hair, my dad helped me perfect it.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.