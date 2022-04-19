90 Day Fiance spoilers: Here’s proof that Jibri and Miona have been married for years

Evidence has come to light showing that Jibri and Miona Bell have been married for years. Pic credit: TLC

A report from June of 2020 has surfaced that details how 90 Day Fiance newcomer Jibri Bell fled the US to Serbia after George Floyd’s murder citing, “I’m not human in America.”

In the article, Jibri detailed the circumstances around his immigration to Serbia and the article points to his 90 Day Fiance partner Miona being his wife already at that time.

Jibri was referred to as his Serbian name, “Jovan Crnovic,” in the report that interviewed both him and Miona in Serbia.

The article was focused on getting their perspectives on racism and unrest in the US amid George Floyd’s murder.

At the time the article was written, Jibri spoke about his reasons for moving to Serbia saying, “My wife’s Serbian, and my life’s Serbian, and everything Serbian to me is right.”

The June of 2020 interview article with 90 Day Fiance newcomer Jibri Bell proves that he has already been married to his 90 Day partner Miona.

The article was about Jibri’s move to Serbia out of fear of being a black man in America in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Jibri stated, “When I come to Serbia, there are no problems, I’m not black, I’m human. I’m not human in America, I don’t know, I’m garbage, not Jibri, and I don’t like it.”

The article referred to Miona as Jibri’s wife several times and Jibri confirmed the binding relationship when he said, “My wife’s Serbian.”

The article went into detail about Jibri’s band, “Black Serbs,” and described, “This young man adds that by founding the band ‘Black Serbs’ he wanted to introduce African Americans to Serbian culture, but also to introduce Serbian culture to other cultures.”

Another key point of proof that Jibri and Miona have already been married outside of this publication is that Miona used Jibri’s last name in her handle before Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance even launched.

Jibri Bell appears to still be in South Dakota present day

Jibri and Miona’s storyline this season will follow Miona’s arrival to South Dakota, where she and Jibri will be living with Jibri’s parents to save money.

Miona hated the idea of living in a small town and wanted to move to Los Angeles. Conversely, Jibri expressed a desire to stay in South Dakota for around 12 months.

To that end, Jibri has posted several videos to TikTok and reshared them on Instagram, which depict him on the prairie.

