90 Day Fiance returns for Season 9 — Meet the cast and learn about their relationships

90 Day Fiance fans can rejoice because they will soon be introduced to six new couples on Season 9 and catch up with one returning alumni partnership.

The highly anticipated ninth season will feature all the pressure and changes faced by the couples as they have 90 days to get married once the fiances arrive in America.

This season, the couples will not only be navigating lifestyle and cultural differences but many of them will also have to adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family dynamics.

Will the couples’ personalities and temperaments clash irreparably? Or will the connections persevere and grow all the way to the altar?

Meet the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance couples

Here are the couples featured in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Bilal and Shaeeda

Bilal and Shaeeda have obstacles that may be in the way of having a happy relationship. Pic credit: TLC

42-year-old Bilal from Kansas City, MO, and 37-year-old Shaeeda from Trinidad and Tobago’s relationship formed after they met in person after getting to know each other online. Bilal proposed after just one week together during their first meeting.

However, their lives are totally different. Bilal is a divorced father of two while Shaeeda lives at home with her parents. Shaeeda wants to start a family of her own while Bilal is not sure if he wants more children. In addition, Bilal wants a prenup.

Emily and Kobe

Emily and Kobe are hoping to start their family life together. Pic credit: TLC

29-year-old Emily from Salina, KS met 34-year-old Cameroon native Kobe when she was out clubbing in Xi’an, China while she was there teaching English.

Sparks flew immediately for the couple and within two weeks, their one-night stand had turned into an engagement and a pregnancy soon after.

Emily and Kobe assumed Kobe’s visa would be approved quickly once she returned to America, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the process by almost two years.

During that time, Emily gave birth to their son and has been supporting him on her own while Kobe has not had the opportunity to meet his son yet. The pair are ready to reunite and begin their family life together.

Kara and Guillermo

After a whirlwind romance, Kara and Guillermo are going to try and overcome their insecurities in America. Pic credit: TLC

29-year-old Kara from Charlottesville, VA, and 23-year-old Guillermo from Venezuela met while Guillermo was living in the Dominican Republic and Kara was on a business trip there.

The pair kept in touch after connecting on Kara’s work trip but things got more serious when Kara relocated to th DR for her job. Things escalated from there as Kara moved in with Guillermo and they got engaged soon after which Kara’s family was skeptical about.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kara moved back to the US and she and Guillermo have been separated for nine months. But with their visa approved, the couple is ready to take the plunge.

Their relationship has been made more difficult by Kara’s partying habits and Guillermo’s insecurities.

Patrick and Thais

Patrick and Thais will have to adjust to life together in the US in ways different from what they have been used to. Pic credit: TLC

31-year-old Patrick from Austin, TX, and 25-year-old Thais from Brazil met when Patrick traveled to Brazil to connect with his father’s side of the family. While there, he tried to find a Portuguese teacher on a dating app and found that in Thais.

Over several trips to Brazil, Patrick won Thais’ heart and showered her with lavish gifts until he eventually proposed.

Thais is now excited to start her life with Patrick in the US but might not be able to give up her extravagant life in Brazil.

Patrick also has emotional scars from his first divorce that might negatively impact his relationship with Thais.

Yvette and Mohamed

The many differences between Yvette and Mohamed are against them but they are in love. Pic credit: TLC

Yvette and Mohamed’s 23-year age difference at 48 and 25 was put to the side after they met on social media when Mohamed slid into Yvette’s DMs.

Yvette is from Albequerque, NM, and is mother to a 12-year-old son with special needs while Mohamed is from Egypt and closer in age to Yvette’s son than he is to Yvette.

Despite their differences, the pair became engaged after Yvette met Mohamed in person.

Their contrasting cultures are going to be a hurdle as they will need to address their differences which may prove to be too much.

Jibri and Miona

Expectations versus reality are going to be an obstacle for Jibri and Miona. Pic credit: TLC

28-year-old Jibri from Rapid City, SD, and 23-year-old Miona from Serbia met at Jibri’s band’s show in Northern Serbia. They have been together ever since and Jibri proposed to her during one of their trips around the world.

Miona is excited to move to the US and pictures a lavish Los Angeles life, but Jibri recently moved back with his parents in South Dakota.

The success of their relationship depends on whether Miona can accept Jibri’s life as it is with his family among other issues over jealousy.

Ariela and Biniyam

90 Day alums Ari and Bini are ready to give their relationship one last chance with marriage in America. Pic credit: TLC

30-year-old New Jersey native Ariela and 31-year-old Ethiopian native Biniyam are alumni in the 90 Day franchise appearing in two seasons of The Other Way.

After tense relationship issues, the pair are giving it one last shot at success in the United States. They first met while crossing the street in Ethiopia and became pregnant shortly after and moved to Ethiopia to be with Bini.

When their son Avi needed surgery, Ari took him back to the US, and the distance on top of Bini’s poor communication led to immense strain in their relationship.

In spite of it all, Ari and Bini plan to get married but family dysfunction and cultural differences may get in their way.

What to expect from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance

The trailer for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance has been released and it looks nothing short of dramatic and entertaining.

With awkward tensions, varied expectations, and cultural differences appearing to be the main obstacles for the couples, 90 Day viewers can expect some explosive moments, misunderstandings, and wayward connections.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.