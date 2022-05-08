90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bell pens a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to his mom

Jibri shares a sweet message to his mom, Mahala, for Mother’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

The current season of 90 Day Fiance is underway, and Jibri Bell has already become one of the breakout stars. The South Dakota native welcomed his long-distance girlfriend Miona from Serbia with plans to marry her in just a few months.

As eager as he was to finally have Miona in the same zip code as him, he was given a reality check by his parents, who seemed to have their doubts about his relationship. His mom, Mahala, showed him some tough love and challenged him to become better prepared for the life he wants with Miona.

Although Jibri didn’t initially seem open to receiving his mom’s message, he understood she only wanted the best for him. He kept that same sentiment while reflecting on what life was like growing up with his mom as he penned a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

Jibri calls his mom a ‘rockstar’ in Mother’s Day tribute

In an Instagram post where he shared a handful of throwback pics of him and his mom, Jibri shared a special message with her for Mother’s Day.

Calling Mahala his “rockstar momma,” Jibri thanked her for the sacrifices she made to ensure he always had a home and food to eat. He wrote, “You have worked your a** off to provide for me and I appreciate all the hard work you put in to make sure that I had a roof over my head, food in my tummy, and you always made sure I had some fresh kicks on my feet!”

Jibri’s mom works as a therapist, and he calls her a “superhero” for the work she does. He takes the time to acknowledge what he’s learned from her over the years, saying, “Watching and learning from you has given me the strength and wisdom to be a great human and one day I will be a great father!”

To end his heartfelt message, Jibri tells his mom, “Thank you for giving me life!”

Jibri doesn’t plan on leaving his mother’s home just yet

Jibri’s appreciation for his mom goes beyond Instagram. Viewers of 90 Day Fiance will see the aspiring musician continuing to live at home until he and Miona can afford their own place.

Miona has plans for the couple to move to Los Angeles, where she can live the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. Jibri knows the price of Cali living is a bit higher than staying in South Dakota, so he is trying to convince her to postpone their move.

While living in her house, Mahala has set some ground rules and expectations for Jibri and Miona, including cooking and keeping their bedroom clean.

Although Jibri feels she is being strict and unreasonable, he plans to stick it out at home for as long as Mahala will allow. Perhaps he knows this is the only way he can save up the money to give Miona the life she wants.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.