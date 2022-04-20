Miona Bell shares before and after makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Miona Bell gave 90 Day Fiance fans a look at her before and after makeup appearances. Pic credit: TLC

Miona Bell has already come under heavy scrutiny from 90 Day Fiance viewers and she hasn’t even been formally introduced on Season 9 yet.

90 Day viewers have taken aim at the way she looks and have accused her of “blackfishing.”

With that in mind, Miona recently posted a TikTok video that showed her face fresh out of the shower versus what she looked like done up.

Miona’s natural skin can be seen in the video, although she doesn’t mention anything about her routine, whether she’s used any products on her skin, or if there are filters on the video to achieve her makeup-free glow.

90 Day Fiance viewers have only seen clips of Miona so far based on trailers and the premiere episode of Season 9.

Miona Bell showed 90 Day Fiance fans her before and after makeup look

Miona and Jibri share the TikTok account where Miona posted a short video of what she looks like without makeup versus how she looks done up.

The video showed Miona with a towel wrapped around her body and head, with her bare face exposed. She moved her head around slightly and then zoomed the camera in on her face before the video cut to her with her hair and makeup done.

When the video cut to the final product of Miona’s look, she was wearing heavily contoured makeup and her hair was big and curly.

Proof that Jibri Bell and Miona Bell have been married for years has surfaced

Jibri and Miona have come under fire from the 90 Day Fiance community after an interview article from June of 2020 surfaced about Jibri’s immigration to Serbia. He moved there following the murder of George Floyd after feeling unsafe living in America as a black man.

In the interview, Jibri referred to Miona as his wife and said that Serbia felt like his home.

This spoiler coupled with the fact that Miona’s Instagram handle has been @mionabell may signal that the couple has been married for a while.

There was also a major spoiler released about another Season 9 couple who have appeared to successfully tie the knot despite only being at the beginning of their journey on the show.

Kara Bass’ friend posted a photo from what looked like a watch party for the Season 9 premiere in which Kara was in attendance.

Kara’s friend referred to Guillermo as Kara’s husband and mentioned that the pair’s wedding would be featured this season.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.