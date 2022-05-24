90 Day Fiance: Miona throws shade at Jibri’s mom while rocking skimpy bikini in Tanzania

Miona shaded Jibri’s mom on social media after Mahala criticized her clothing choices. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell threw some shade at Jibri’s mom after criticizing her skimpy wardrobe.

Miona and Jibri comprise one of the six new couples to join the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Since Miona arrived in the US on a K1 visa, things have been rocky between her and Jibri’s parents, with whom they lived until they got their own place.

Jibri’s mom Mahala disagrees with Miona’s fashion choices

Jibri’s parents, mainly his mom Mahala, made their rules clear from the start, and Miona admitted to being nervous about meeting Jibri’s mom. One of Mahala’s gripes was the way Miona dresses.

On Sunday’s episode, Mahala and Miona got into a heated discussion while doing laundry together. As Mahala showed Miona how to use the washing machine, she commented on one of her scanty tops, which Miona didn’t receive well.

Miona felt as though Jibri’s mom was judging her based on her appearance and received the support of 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Now, Miona is making a statement with a post she shared on Instagram, taking a shot at Jibri’s mom with a set of risque photos.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell throws shade at Jibri’s mom with sultry post

Jibri joined Miona for the beachy photo shoot, geo-tagged in the East African region of Zanzibar, Tanzania. Miona was also sure to tag the photographer for the shoot, Michael S. Mbwambo, a Tanzanian local.

In the first slide, Jibri held Miona as she seemingly leaped into his arms, her long braid swinging in the wind, as she held Jibri’s face with her hands. Miona wore a tiny, black bikini for the shoot, and on the second slide, she and Jibri stopped to share a sweet kiss in the sand as the ocean water grazed their bare toes.

The third slide showed Jibri carrying Miona in his arms once again as they headed towards the ocean, Miona clearly enjoying herself as she was smiling and laughing.

Miona captioned the photos, “I hope Jibri’s mom approves 😬”

Mahala’s dismay towards Miona’s wardrobe choices stemmed from her thinking that it was a distraction from her intelligence. She told Miona, “You seem, like, really intelligent, and I just worry that sometimes wearing a shirt like what you just showed me, like, can take away from that, can be a distraction.”

Miona handled Mahala’s comments with grace and composure and replied, “I understand, but I want to express myself how I want, and I want to learn to be comfortable in my body, so what gives me confidence is owning my body and saying ‘F**k you’ to everybody who thinks that I can’t do whatever I want with my body.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.