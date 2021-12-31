90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Steven Johnston thanks wife Alina for forgiving him, helping him ‘repent’

Steven Johnston thanked his wife Alina for loving him, forgiving him, and helping him to repent. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Steven Johnston shared a message with his fans, thanking his wife Alina for loving him and also for forgiving him and helping him to “repent.”

Steven Johnston and his Russian love interest Alina caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova seemed an odd pairing

Between Steven’s “creepy” and downright odd antics and Alina’s sweet, gentle nature, they seemed to be an unlikely couple from the start.

Add in Steven talking to other women on social media and it seemed as though they wouldn’t make it to the altar.

However, things worked out for Steven and Alina and they ended up getting engaged and tying the knot and have been married for one year.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30, Steven shared a message about Alina reminding him of all the things humans are capable of.

Along with a pic of himself and Alina kissing on a bridge in Dubai, Steven included a lengthy caption.

Steven Johnston thanks wife Alina for loving and forgiving him

“The human race is capable of awesome things,” Steven wrote before going on about some of the things humans have accomplished.

Pic credit: @steven90day/Instagram

“We’ve raised cities from the sand, created islands, established governments, discovered secrets of the universe, made music and art. Being in Dubai with my best friend reminded me that of all the awesome things humans can do – loving each other is by far the most amazing accomplishment.”

Steven then thanked Alina for her forgiveness and for helping him to see the error of his ways while traveling the world.

“Thank you Alina for being my moonlight and raising my eyes to the stars,” Steven continued. “Thank you for forgiving me and helping me repent. Thank you for traveling with me. Most of all thank you for loving me.”

Steven caused quite a bit of controversy at the end of this season’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All special.

When the 25-year-old reality TV star revealed that he wants to engage in a threesome with Alina, viewers were just as shocked as Steven’s castmates and Alina herself.

Steven has admittedly struggled with suppressing his sexual urges, and came clean about sending sexually suggestive pictures to women and encouraged them to do the same.

Despite appearing to be an unlikely match, it looks as though Steven and Alina have found true love.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.