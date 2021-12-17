90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Alina and Steven celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary

90 Day: The Other Way stars Alina and Steven have been married for one year. Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance stars celebrated. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Other Way Season 3 couple Alina Shaimardanova and Steven Johnston recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Viewers witnessed the pair tie the knot on the series in Turkey. While viewers weren’t sure if they would make it down the aisle, they wed in a heartfelt ceremony. Steven got emotional as he watched Alina walk down the aisle, donned in Turkish wedding garb.

She felt especially loved when he corraled the local cats to be guests at their wedding.

Despite the tumultuous Tell All, the pair seems to still be going strong.

Now, one year later, the 90 Day Fiance pair remembers and celebrates that special day.

How 90 Day Fiance stars Alina and Steven celebrated their anniversary

The pair is notorious for being quirky and out of the box so it’s no surprise that they celebrated their anniversary in a unique way.

Alina and Steven spent their one-year wedding anniversary in Dubai. Alina uploaded a picture of her and Steven there, basking in the glow of the city lights at night.

Alina wore a long, flattering red dress while Steven wore a matching button-down shirt and jeans.

Alina simply captioned the post, “One year married,” along with a singular red heart emoji.

Several other 90 Day Fiance stars showed up in the comments section to celebrate with the happy couple.

Ariela Weinberg, who was also featured on 90 Day: The Other Way Season 3, wrote, “Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️.”

Their other fellow 90 Day: The Other Way Season 3 co-star, Jenny Slatten commented, “Congratulations! Happy anniversary,” with a slew of celebratory emojis.

Evelin Villegas, who was also featured on their season, wrote, “Happy anniversary you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @alina.theotherway/Instagram

How 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Alina and Steven felt about getting married

The 90 Day Fiance stars and viewers alike weren’t sure if the pair would ever make it to this stage.

“There were moments when I thought our relationship wouldn’t lead to a wedding,” Alina told cameras. “But I’m sure that Steven really loves me, that his love is sincere. I’m certain I made the right decision.”

There were points when viewers felt Steven was a hypocrite, especially when it came to his insistence on abstinence. Alina even suspected Steven of cheating at one point.

Even though Steven initially dragged his feet on filling out the initial paperwork, Steven did what he needed to do to be with Alina and marry her.

Steven noted, “It’s been a crazy, crazy journey moving to Turkey to be with her and how much we had to sacrifice for each other. And I think that really speaks to how much we love each other. And that speaks louder than all of the arguments that we’ve had on the way.”

For now, Steven and Alina seem to be going strong as they head into their second year of marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.