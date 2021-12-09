90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas explains why she didn’t respond to Steven’s rude comment at the Tell All

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were surprised when Evelin didn’t clap back at Steven’s rude comment, so she answered why she didn’t. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin had all the anger and rage for Corey during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, but she didn’t come for Steven when he insulted her and viewers have been wondering why she didn’t clap back.

Steven gave Evelin the backhanded compliment, telling her that her Tell All outfit was the most clothes she’s ever been seen wearing. Steven’s comment was totally unprovoked and out of line and got audible gasps from the other cast members after he said it.

Evelin answered why she decided to just take his rude remark and not engage during an Instagram Q&A.

Evelin Villegas explained why she didn’t respond to Steven Johnston’s rude comment at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

It was not like Evelin not to defend herself against insults or have something to say about rude comments made against her. So 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers thought it was weird that she gave Steven’s rude comment a pass during the Tell All.

Evelin used an Instagram Q&A to address why she didn’t put Steven in his place after he made an inappropriate comment about her outfit and style of dressing.

A follower asked Evelin, “Did Stevens comment at the Tell All piss you off? It did me, if not you.”

Evelin answered, “The tell all was so heated already. I didn’t feel like jumping in an argument at that moment.”

Evelin responded to a fan’s question about her Tell All behavior. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin might have been trying to pick and choose her battles during the Tell All and Steven didn’t make the cut.

Will Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber stay happily married?

Corey and Evelin have become used to the roller coaster ride that is their relationship. Corey said this season when Evelin was extremely mad at him that things had been this bad between them before, which raised red flags.

Corey and Evelin tend to hurt each other when they take breaks and can’t seem to get back to where they were before, which means that unhappiness has been compounding in their marriage.

They both also have the added hurdle of each other’s families not liking them and that causes rifts in family ties and a support system.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.