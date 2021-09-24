Steven Johnston’s talk about ‘skoodilypoop’ with Alina has 90 Day Fiance fans creeped out

When Steven Johnston talked to his fiance Alina about “skoodilypooping,” 90 Day Fiance fans were creeped out. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie Steven Johnston creeped out fans of the show when he had a talk with Alina about “skoodilypooping.”

Viewers have already come to know Steven as one of the quirkiest cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

His self-admitted “weird” antics have already garnered negative attention from fans of The Other Way who have labeled him “creepy.”

Now, a scene from a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has viewers feeling creeped out by Steven once again.

Steven and Alina, his Russian-born love interest, decided to meet up in Turkey due to borders being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On their first night in Turkey, Steven made it clear that he and Alina were to sleep in not only separate rooms but separate buildings, as he booked himself a room at a nearby hostel.

Being a strict Mormon, Steven preaches abstinence before marriage, although he admitted to being sexually active with numerous women before meeting Alina.

However, he still insisted that they wait to have sex and felt that sleeping in separate quarters would prevent any “accidental” urges.

Alina wasn’t on board with Steven’s idea to isolate themselves, but he thought it made perfect sense.

Steven Johnston talks ‘skoodilypooping’ with Alina on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

“I feel like it’s very understandable,” Steven told the camera of his choice to separate and abstain from sex with Alina.

“If we were sleeping in the same area it’d be a lot more tempting to skoodilypoop,” Steven explained to cameras while Alina set next to him during the confessional scene.

Alina looked curiously at the cameras, unaware of what skoodilypoop meant.

According to Urban Dictionary, skoodilypooping is another word for making out or kissing. But according to Steven, it means a bit more than that.

“Skoodilypooping is when you — you do it. Having sex, intercourse. There’s penetration,” Steven explained to Alina.

90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page shared a clip from the episode and fans of The Other Way were creeped out by Steven’s explanation.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are creeped out by Steven’s ‘skoodilypoop’ talk

“😂😂😂😂😂 he can not say sex but says skoodliypoop. 😂😂😂😂😂. He is [an] oversized child,” wrote one fan of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in the comments.

Another fan of the show warned Alina to leave Steven and referred to his name for intercourse as “creepy.”

Their comment read, “Run away. He has a creepy name for intercourse.”

One 90 Day Fiance fan said they wouldn’t have any issues with resisting urges to have sex with Steven, “I would have NO PROBLEM resisting with him. He’s so ick. 🤢”

“Anybody else find Steven cringey ALL the time!? 😂” asked another fan of the show.

Steven was recently spotted in a pic with some other 90 Day Fiance stars, Chantel and Pedro Jimeno, along with a mystery woman, but Alina was nowhere to be seen.

Their actions have 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if their relationship was able to stand the test of time or if Steven’s antics were a little too strange for Alina.

Watch an all-new episode this Sunday to find out how Steven and Alina continue to deal with waiting to skoodilypoop until marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.