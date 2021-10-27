Steven Johnston says Alina ‘was okay’ with him keeping his Instagram account, Facebook was his ‘problem’

Steven claimed Alina was “okay” with him not deleting his Instagram account. Pic credit: TLC

According to Steven Johnston from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, although Alina made him delete all of his social media apps, she was “okay” with him keeping his Instagram account.

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched as Steven admitted to Alina that he didn’t delete all of his social media apps yet, despite her making it clear that she didn’t want him using them.

Alina sets up Steven Johnston, demands he delete social media apps

After Alina discovered that Steven was untruthful about his dating and sexual history with other women, she devised a plan to have her friend flirt with Steven online to see if he’d take the bait.

Alina’s friend Masha fulfilled her role and got Steven to take the bait online when she flirted with him. Alina was even more perturbed when she found out every detail about their conversation that included Steven planning to meet up with Masha in Turkey and asking her to bring a bathing suit.

Steven stumbled on his words with a delayed response when Alina asked him whether he had deleted his social media apps on his phone during last week’s episode and made it seem as though he was still hiding things from Alina.

He also was a bit shocked when Alina came clean about setting him up via her friend Masha.

Steven agreed to delete his social media apps once they returned home from the park they were visiting, but not before saving what he told Alina were important pics.

Steven Johnston talks about last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

After the episode aired, Steven took to his Instagram Feed to share some behind-the-scenes pics of where the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was filmed, in Antalya, Turkey.

Steven also mentioned last week’s episode and the scene when Alina confronted him about deleting his social media apps.

Along with a pic of himself lounging on a pool chair and some gorgeous pics of Turkey’s landscapes and architecture, Steven told his fans in the caption, “Swipe for some behind the scenes pics!”

“The harbor where this week’s episode took place,” Steven continued. “The sunset there is unmatched. Love the ancient Roman walls.”

“I hope everyone is having a great October! In Turkey it’s a great time to go swimming & tanning :)” the Utah native added.

Then, Steven mentioned last week’s scene and explained that Alina was “okay” with him keeping his Instagram account active because he claimed she said that Facebook was “his problem.”

Steven says Alina ‘was okay’ with him keeping Instagram app

He continued, “Since that scene I still have not created a new Facebook, TikTok, or any other social media besides Instagram which she was okay with me keeping. I actually planned on deleting my Instagram but she insisted that Facebook was my problem.”

In addition to keeping his Instagram account active, he promised his fans that he’ll be sharing more content and asked for their opinions about what they’d like to see.

“Now I want to start being more active. I’ll be creating some new social media in the coming weeks. Let me know what kind of content you want to see!!” He exclaimed.

Keep an eye out on Instagram for new content from Steven, which will most likely be Alina-approved.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.