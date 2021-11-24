90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Steven and Alina officially tie the knot — See the video

Steven Johnston and his Russian bride Alina posed on their wedding day in Turkey. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Steven Johnston and Alina have officially said “I do!”

It seemed as though Steven and Alina may never make it to the altar this season, given all of the obstacles they hit in their relationship.

Alina had trouble trusting Steven after he lied about sleeping with multiple women and used social media to flirt with other women.

While living in Turkey together, the couple needed to work through their differences before Alina could decide whether she actually wanted to marry Steven.

After Alina accepted Steven’s cringeworthy proposal, the couple worked on their next step as a couple – making it to the altar.

Now, a clip from Sunday’s episode (which you can watch here) shows that Steven and Alina were able to put their troubled past behind them and tie the knot.

In attendance were the couple’s cats, which Steven transported in crates to the outdoor ceremony so they could be present.

Alina found Steven’s gesture to be a “manly” one, telling the cameras during her confessional, “It might seem like a silly and childish thing, but in reality, it’s a very manly gesture.”

“It proves how well he knows me and it was all very touching,” Alina added.

For their special day, Alina looked beautiful as a bride and opted for a short-sleeved, cranberry-colored, caped velvet dress with pearl embroidery and a matching velvet choker with a gold brooch.

Despite their beautiful, outdoor ceremony going off without a hitch, Alina and Steven admitted they were skeptical for a while about whether they were meant to be husband and wife.

Alina and Steven had doubts about their relationship before tying the knot

“There were moments when I thought our relationship wouldn’t lead to a wedding,” Alina admitted. “But I’m sure that Steven really loves me, that his love is sincere. I’m certain I made the right decision.”

Steven also reflected on their journey and confessed, “It’s been a crazy, crazy journey moving to Turkey to be with her and how much we had to sacrifice for each other.”

“And I think that really speaks to how much we love each other. And that speaks louder than all of the arguments that we’ve had on the way,” Steven added.

Although Steven and Alina made it to the altar and are married, Steven admitted that they’ll still have challenges to face as a couple.

“We’ve gone through a lot these past months and there’s still a lot cut out for us,” Steven continued. “We still have to apply for a visa to Russia and then baptize Alina once we get into Russia.”

“But, all these challenges are just going to make us stronger,” Steven expressed. “And I think a lot of people think we’re crazy but, we’re crazy in love so maybe they’re right.”

