90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Alina comes clean to Steven about setting him up to flirt online

Alina put Steven in the hot seat in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

On the next 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Alina comes clean with Steven and admits to him that she set him up as a way of testing his trustworthiness.

Alina has had trouble trusting her boyfriend Steven Johnston after he lied to her, particularly about how many women he’d had sex with.

Although Steven preached abstinence to Alina due to his Mormon faith, he acted hypocritically and Alina wasn’t happy about it.

In order to test Steven’s trustworthiness, she had her friend, Masha, entice Steven with flirtatious conversations, seeing if he’d take the bait.

Steven Johnston regrets promising Alina to delete social media apps on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

In a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (which you can watch here), Steven regretted promising Alina that he would delete his social media accounts.

Steven told cameras that he felt as though Alina asking him to delete his social media apps came “from a place of insecurity” on her part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steven and Alina met up in a park to talk about the subject and Alina put Steven in the hot seat.

When Alina asked Steven about messages from a girl named Masha, he stared at her with a blank expression on his face.

Alina fesses up to setting up Steven

Alina admitted to Steven that she set him up and told him, “I want to tell you something. I put you on a test with my friend and I asked her to flirt with you. Just to make sure you aren’t going to cheat on me.”

Before she let Steven reply, Alina continued, “You didn’t tell me about her, which means you lied again. I know what you were talking about. I know everything.”

Steven admitted to Alina that he told her friend it would “be cool” if she visited and asked the friend about bringing a swimsuit.

Alina was obviously upset to hear Steven tell her that and demanded that he delete his social media apps, on the spot.

Steven was hesitant, however, and noted that he would first need to save his pics before deleting the apps.

Steven continued to try and delay deleting his apps and made excuses about the heat and WiFi. Alina reluctantly agreed to let him delete his apps “as soon as we get home.”

Tune in Sunday night to see how the rest of the episode plays out and if Steven can finally prove to Alina that he’s worthy of her trust.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.