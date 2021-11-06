90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have ‘secondhand embarrassment’ watching Steven Johnston propose to Alina

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were cringing over Steven’s proposal to Alina. Pic credit: TLC

Steven Johnston proposed to Alina on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and viewers are cringing with secondhand embarrassment.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have watched Steven and Alina’s unlikely romance unfold this season.

Alina, a beautiful, Russian digital illustrator, and Steven, a “creepy” Mormon from Utah, met on a language-learning app.

Steven has tested Alina’s patience and trust with his requests, demanding that she conform to his strict abstinence rule, not consume alcohol, and convert to Mormonism.

As if those weren’t enough red flags to make Alina doubt her decision to pursue a relationship with Steven, he also proved himself to be untrustworthy when he admitted to sleeping with several women, despite telling Alina he was a virgin and using his social media apps to talk to other girls.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Steven Johnston proposes to Alina

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Steven finally built up the courage to propose to Alina after a rocky patch in their relationship.

Fresh on the heels of Alina demanding he delete his social media apps, Steven tried to sweet-talk her with an ice cream date and a Book of Mormon in which he included a handwritten letter.

Steven’s attempts to woo Alina worked and she eventually forgave him, prompting him to plan his epic proposal on a boat in Turkey.

“This proposal involves a lot of surprises,” Steven told cameras. “I want it to be romantic. I want it to be memorable. I want it to be majestic. And I wanted to show that I am worthy of her forgiveness.”

90 Day Fiance shared a clip of Steven’s one-of-a-kind proposal on TikTok, showing the quirky blonde sitting at a keyboard, playing a song for Alina that he wrote himself.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers cringe with secondhand embarrassment

At times, Steven’s voice cracked and he forgot the lyrics, making for some awkward moments, and 90 Day Fiance fans who watched it couldn’t help but comment on it.

“The second hand embarrassment that the captain of the boat must have had 💀,” commented one 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer of Steven’s awkward proposal.

90 Day Fiance fans cringed with secondhand embarrassment. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/TikTok

“I have secondhand embarrassment,” read another comment.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan echoed the same sentiment and wrote, “This was so cringe, I got second hand embarrassment watching this.”

“This girl is blinded by love with this goon,” they continued. “Wish she would wake up.”

The good news for Steven is that Alina accepted his proposal, despite the awkwardness surrounding it. But when it came time to say the M-word, Steven couldn’t even bring himself to say the words “marry me” during his song.

Although 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Alina accept Steven’s marriage proposal, the current state of their relationship is unknown.

However, some detective work by a 90 Day Fiance sleuth found some proof that Steven and Alina are living together, showing similarities in the pics they’ve recently shared on their Instagram Stories.

Tune in this Sunday for an all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and see what comes next for Steven and Alina now that they’re engaged.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.