90 Day Fiance stars Kenny and Armando celebrate their dog’s half birthday — check out these adorable photos

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio shared adorable photos of their dog Mika for her half birthday. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fan favorites Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio celebrated their beloved Frenchie Mika’s half birthday and shared adorable photos of her on social media.

Adorned with a crown while sitting on a fluffy couch, Mika’s personality was captured and shared on Kenny’s Instagram page and re-shared through Armando’s Instagram Story.

In Kenny’s caption, he wrote a heartfelt message about the great impact dogs have in people’s lives.

Kenny previously broke the sad news that his cherished chihuahua Truffles had passed away in February 2022 after living to “17.8 years.”

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio celebrated their dog’s half birthday with 90 Day Fiance fans

Kenny and Armando are parents to a French Bulldog puppy named Mika who they recently celebrated for her birthday.

An Instagram post on Kenny’s page was dedicated to Mika and featured four different professionally-shot photos of her.

In the caption of Kenny’s post, he wrote, “Look who’s a 1/2 year old already! Happy 6 months Queen Mika.”

Kenny added, “Dogs truly bring us so much love and joy.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While Armando did not make a post on his page, he did ask his Instagram followers about the cuteness level of Mika as he shared one photo from her stunning birthday shoot.

Armando asked 90 Day fans how adorable Mika was. Pic credit: @armando_90day/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has featured other beloved pets

90 Day Fiance viewers have been lucky enough to meet many 90 Day pets over the different seasons and spinoffs with many holding a special place in fans’ hearts.

Pets like Stephanie Davison’s late cat Cooper who was 20-year-old when he starred on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Colt Johnson is dad to six cats who all famously have lived in the house with Colt and his mother.

Mike Youngquist’s husky as well as his and Natalie Mordovtseva’s pet rat Pulya have also become well-known to 90 Day fans.

David Murphey’s late cat Mothra was featured during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days. She also appeared as David’s RV road cat on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance viewers will most likely get to meet more cast members’ pets in the seasons to come based on how many pets have already come through the franchise.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.