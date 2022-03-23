90 Day Fiance: David Murphey tearfully reveals the death of his beloved cat, Mothra

David Murphey is in mourning. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum David Murphey is in mourning right now following the death of his beloved cat Mothra who he’s had for 17 years.

David made the tearful announcement on social media recently and informed viewers that Mothra shockingly passed away after suffering from an illness for the past two months.

Persons who watched David’s season of the show already know how much he loved his cats and how Mothra had a special place in his heart. The sad news garnered a slew of condolences for the reality TV personality after he made the revelation.

David Murphey tearfully reveals the death of his cat

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum was clearly distraught when he shared a video on Instagram and announced Mothra’s passing to his followers.

“RIP Mothra,” he wrote in the post. “I will miss you forever. Thank you for 17 wonderful years.”

“Hello my friends, it feels shocking for me to say this,” said David in the video. “After two months of on-again/ off-again illness my beloved cat of 17 years has finally succumbed and she passed away this morning… after a very rough night.”

He continued, “I don’t know that I’ll ever find another cat with the personality that Mothra had and I know most of you have seen that. She’s been in everything that I’ve filmed.”

David’s followers also know Mothra because she’s often in his Cameo videos as well. He noted that Mothra had a “wonderful personality.”

David Murphey gets support from 90 Day Fiance stars

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum continued to talk about Mothra’s passing and explained why it caught him by surprise.

“Up until two months ago Mothra was still like a kitten,” he explained. “Still jumping around, running around and real healthy. She didn’t show her age at all till suddenly she did.”

“Just wanted to let you guys know that,” said David in the video.

In the meantime, David still has Mothra’s sister to keep him company, but he admitted that she suffers from several ailments as well.

After sharing the unfortunate news on Instagram, David got support from other 90 Day Fiance cast members, including Larissa Lima, who responded with several crying emojis.

90 Day: The Single Life star and fart jar entrepreneur Stephanie Matto shared her condolences in the comment section and wrote, “RIP, so sorry David.”

David Toborowsky also commented, “So sorry for your loss.”

