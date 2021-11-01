90 Day Fiance fans react to Jovi and Yara’s Halloween costumes mocking fellow 90 Day cast members

Jovi, Yara, and Mylah used their Halloween costumes to mock fellow 90 Day cast members Mike and Natalie. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi and Yara along with their baby daughter Mylah used their Halloween costumes to troll fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist.

Jovi dressed up as Mike from a scene from Happily Ever After? where he was wearing some unflattering workout clothes, while Yara mocked some of Natalie’s most memorable complaints and mannerisms. They included Mylah by dressing her up as Natalie and Mike’s rat Pulya.

90 Day Fiance fans thought the outfits and performance were great impressions and shared their reactions to the skit on social media and what they would add.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya acted out a scene making fun of Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist

Jovi used a fake gut underneath his shirt to try and look more like Mike and he added a sweatband and blue shirt to mimic one of Mike’s workout outfits.

He acted out a dinner scene with Yara who acted as Natalie and criticized Mike’s drinking and diet of meat. All the while, Mylah was dressed as Pulya.

Yara also mocked Natalie’s attack on Mike’s IQ and his looks.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance fans shared their thoughts on Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s Halloween costume impression of fellow 90 Day cast members

One 90 Day Fiance fan page shared a clip of Yara’s video for their followers to comment their opinions.

One person further mocked Mike and his love of his mother and a good steak when they added the impersonation, “Momma buy me a tomahawk.”

Another fan called the video “Genius” while another said Yara and Jovi nailed it.

Jovi and Yara’s costumes received wide praise from 90 Day fans. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

90 Day fans on Reddit also loved the comical video and a thread was started about it which got almost 1500 likes and almost 150 comments.

In the comments one person suggested, “Jovi needs a Bluetooth.”

Another onlooker added, “And Gwen should be Treesh. And that would make the perfect Halloween photo for these two.”

90 Day Fiance fans who saw the video gave some hilarious input. Pic credit: @u/krisbryantishot/Reddit

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are still appearing within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara were selected to be cast members on Pillow Talk: The Other Way where they give commentary and criticisms of their fellow cast members each episode.

Yara will also be appearing on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All where host Shaun Robinson delves deep into the personal lives of some 90 Day Fiance cast.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.