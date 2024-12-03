90 Day Fiance star Vanja Grbic says she’d film again despite ’emotional trauma’ she endured

Vanja Grbic isn’t letting some emotional trauma stand in her way of filming reality TV.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie got her first taste of reality television when she debuted her storyline this season on Before the 90 Days.

The Bosnian native teased plenty of “twists and turns” this season, and clearly she wasn’t kidding.

What began as a trip to Croatia to meet her online love interest, Bozo Vrdoljak, in person turned into a vacation from hell for Vanja.

Once Vanja met Bozo in person, he claimed he wasn’t physically attracted to her and lied about telling her that he loved her.

Bozo’s disinterest left Vanja feeling like she’d been played for a fool, and she decided to cut her losses and leave him behind while she tried to enjoy the rest of her trip to Croatia.

Vanja isn’t closing the door on a future 90 Day Fiance spin-off

Although Bozo caused her some emotional trauma, however, Vanja is open to the idea of filming another season of 90 Day Fiance.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Vanja opened her DMs to her fans and followers.

One curious 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer wanted to know if the fire-breathing bellydancer was interested in filming 90 Day Fiance again “knowing what she knows now.”

Vanja admitted, “I have gone through a lot of emotional trauma during my story on the show simply because of all the things that transpired.”

“Despite that, the filming aspect of everything was great!” Vanja added.

Everything was so great that Vanja would consider joining the cast of another 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

“I loved the crew that I worked with, and the process was fun,” she added. “I would definitely [like] to do it again.”

Vanja says she's willing to film another season of 90 Day Fiance.

Vanja ditches Bozo and meets someone new on a dating app

As we watched on Sunday night, with one week left on her trip to Croatia, Vanja decided that instead of sitting around sulking, she would open herself up to meeting someone else.

Vanja heeded her cousin’s advice and rejoined a dating app, where she met a man named Josko.

As Vanja said of Josko in a preview of next week’s episode, “He is hot. Looking at him, I’m just thinking, like, ‘Bozo who?'”

Vanja’s story is still unfolding this season, but can 90 Day Fiance fans look forward to seeing more from the Balkan beauty in future seasons?

If things don’t work out with Josko, she could join a future season of 90 Day: The Single Life or try international dating again.

As it turns out, Vanja is a self-described “hopeless romantic,” so the idea isn’t that far-fetched.

Vanja isn’t giving up on a fairytale romance yet

In another Instagram Story Q&A slide, Vanja revealed that her experience on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days hasn’t deterred her from seeking love abroad.

In response to a question about dating beyond borders, Vanja explained, “I’m a hopeless romantic.”

“If the person is kind, loving, understanding… and he treats you incredibly – it does not matter where they are from,” she wrote.

Vanja is still open to international dating.

