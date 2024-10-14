90 Day Fiance: Vanja teases lots of ‘twists and turns’ in her and Božo’s storyline

90 Day Fiance viewers are in for a ride this season, according to newcomer Vanja Grbic.

We’re currently seven episodes into Season 7 of Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiance fans were finally introduced to newcomer Vanja.

Vanja Grbic is a 41-year-old Yugoslavian native and war refugee who lives and works in Orlando, Florida.

The self-described Jill of all trades juggles four careers: she is a belly dancer/fire swallower, a vegan baker, a permanent makeup artist, and a medical sales representative.

She met her long-distance boyfriend, Božo, a 38-year-old Croatian professional basketball player, on a dating app during a solo trip to Bosnia and Croatia.

During her first segment this season, Vanja filmed herself as she arrived at the airport, preparing for a flight to meet Božo in person.

Things left off pretty rocky when Božo didn’t pick up when Vanja tried to call him before takeoff, leaving her distraught.

On top of that, Vanja revealed that Božo had dumped her months prior, but she’s giving him a second chance because he’s everything she’s been looking for in a man.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, says Vanja, who recently dished on her and Božo’s tumultuous storyline during an interview with Access Hollywood’s Stephanie Swaim.

Vanja promises 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers a ‘fun experience to watch’

When asked what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers can expect to see unfold this season, Vanja replied, “It’s going to be a super fun experience to watch.”

“You think you’ve seen some interesting things so far? I think they’ve saved the best for last,” she hinted. “So stay tuned because there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns.”

Vanja reveals why she swiped right on Božo

Vanja talked about what attracted her to Božo, and she says that compared to other men who like to “turn things sexual right away,” Božo was different.

Vanja described Božo as “gentleman-like, very respectful, and very kind,” which she found refreshing.

The blonde beauty noted that she and Božo faced many ups and downs in their relationship, which we’ll see play out this season.

“When there’s good stuff, they’re really amazing. When there’s bad stuff, they’re bad. And that’s all I’m gonna say,” Vanja said.

Vanja says her storyline’s drama will be a match for her castmates’

Vanja is not only a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member; she’s also a viewer and has been watching this season with the rest of us.

“I think the drama has been amazing,” Vanja admitted. “It really draws you in. You know, it’s like one of those things where you can’t stop looking.”

Vanja says her storyline will rival the drama viewers have seen this season – and that’s a big promise.

“So you just wait and see, cuz I think I’m gonna bring some drama as well that you’re definitely going to be interested in watching,” Vanja teased.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.