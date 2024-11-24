90 Day Fiance star Vanja goes on record defending Bozo against harsh criticism

Bozo Vrdoljak has come under some harsh criticism, but Vanja Grbic has his back.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have called out Vanja’s Croatian love interest this season for his lack of interest and wishy-washy attitude about their relationship.

Vanja’s supporters have urged her to kick Bozo to the curb and hit up one of his friends instead since his actions have made it clear that he’s just not that into her.

Bozo, a 38-year-old unemployed basketball player who lives with his mom, has caught some major heat from 90 Day Fiance viewers, but surprisingly, Vanja is coming to his defense.

On TikTok over the weekend, Vanja, 41, recorded herself sharing a long-winded explanation of Bozo’s living situation.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As she explained to her fans and followers, Bozo living with his mom is not uncommon in their Balkan culture.

Vanja says Bozo’s culture is why he still lives at home

“I wanted to do a quick video, um, defending Bozo a little bit, believe it or not,” Vanja began her video with a chuckle.

Vanja acknowledged the negative comments Bozo has received online, calling a lot of them “very well deserved.”

@vanja_90_day_fiance I really felt like it would be a good idea for me to post this video explaining a little bit of a background of our Balkan culture. All the countries from former Yugoslavia have similar cultural traditions when it comes to marriage, children, growing up and moving out, etc. Now in the modern times, we are moving a little bit away from how things have been done traditionally throughout the history. People are becoming a little bit more independent in terms of their living situation nowdays. Traditionally throughout the history children would usually not move out of the parents house as adults. Once a man gets married, his wife would usually move in with him and his parents. This would often make for a very difficult living situation for everyone involved. The new wife would feel like she is imposing on the mother-in-law‘s territory, especially when it comes to the kitchen. As a woman, you are expected to not move out of your parents house until you’re married. if you do move out as an unmarried woman, depending on a situation, it can be looked upon as a shameful act. The parents would feel betrayed, abandoned, and disappointed. Everybody’s family has different circumstances, preferences, and ways of doing things, but overall children are expected to stay with the parents and help out. I have not been able to break away on my own until I was 30. I wanted to leave a lot earlier, but it was a very difficult thing to break away from my parents expectations and the cultural norms. Božo does not have the financial means to move out on his own, and that is partially the reason why he is still living with his mom and aunt. Culturally speaking, he is just one of many, who are in the same situation! hope this helps! balbalkanl#balkanway yugyugoslaviagjugoslavijasbosniaoCroatiarSerbiaoSlovenijacMacedonianMontenegrosBosnianWomansBosnianculturenvanja90dayfianceyu#exyu ♬ original sound – vanja_90_day_fiance

“But one particular one that I wanted to address is the whole issue of him living at home with his mom and his aunt,” Vanja continued.

The Orlando-based belly dancer explained that in Balkan culture, living with one’s parents is actually “the norm” in traditional households.

Balkans are expected to live with their parents until they get married. In the woman’s case, she would share a home with her husband and his parents.

If an unmarried woman moves out of the home, it is often looked upon as a “shameful act,” as she explained in her caption.

In fact, Vanja didn’t move out of her family’s home until she was 30 years old.

Vanja says Bozo doesn’t have the ‘financial means’ to live on his own

As she wrote in her caption, Bozo’s financial situation has impeded him from getting his own place, in addition to his family’s cultural expectations.

“Božo does not have the financial means to move out on his own, and that is partially the reason why he is still living with his mom and aunt,” Vanja wrote.

“Culturally speaking, he is just one of many, who are in the same situation!” she added. “Hope this helps!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers disagree, continue to call out ‘lazy and mean’ Bozo

In the comments section of Vanja’s TikTok, her followers spoke out, many of them disagreeing with her sentiment.

One of Vanja’s Croatian followers commented, “You are a freaking queen! I am Croatian, he is lazy and mean, and you deserve better.”

“Ok women, but not men and not until that age. Balkan here,” wrote another TikTok user who shares Vanja and Bozo’s cultural identity.

Pic credit: @vanja_90_day_fiance/TikTok

Another critic called out Vanja’s explanation, writing, “Not true Vanja – it’s about finances, not culture.”

“Everyone would have their own house if they had the money to afford it. Even Balkan parents want independence for their children,” they added.

Another Croatian commenter argued that Vanja’s information was misleading.

“Sorry but thats not true and I am Croatian as well,” their comment read. “That was maybe 70 years ago.”

Bozo brings Vanja to tears on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Whether or not it’s true that Bozo’s culture could explain his living situation, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are not sold that he is the one for Vanja.

Last week, we watched as Bozo failed to impress Vanja as she pressed him in front of his friends.

Bozo’s lackadaisical attitude pushed Vanja to her limits, and she ran out of the restaurant.

A preview for tonight’s episode shows Vanja breaking down in tears on the street and crying to the producers.

“First, he tells me I’m just a friend, then he tells me, ‘Oh, we’ll see if the physical [attraction] develops or not,'” Vanja says.

“What’s going on?” she continues. “I mean, I just feel like I was played a fool.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.