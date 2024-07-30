90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns for Season 7: Meet the cast and watch the trailer

90 Day Fiance is back with another spinoff!

Season 7 of Before the 90 Days is just around the corner, and it promises the drama 90 Day Fiance fans have come to know and love.

This season, we’ll meet eight new couples, with Americans traveling all across the Earth in the name of love.

The American cast members will travel to Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia to meet their significant others for the first time in person.

Like previous seasons, we’ll watch these eight new couples struggle to navigate cultural differences while balancing time constraints as they plan their weddings.

Will these eight couples be able to work through their differences and make it down the aisle? Or will their relationship challenges be too much to bear?

Let’s meet this season’s couples and learn a little bit about them.

Tigerlily and Adnan

Tigerlily is a 41-year-old American mother of two from Texas who is in love with Jordan-born Adnan, who is 18 years her junior.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Tigerlily and Adna. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

Tigerlily is ready for love again after leaving a controlling 10-year marriage, but her friends fear that Adnan’s Muslim faith will cause too much friction in their relationship.

Rayne and Chidi

38-year-old Rayne, a chicken farmer from New Mexico, is traveling all the way to Nigeria to be with Chidi, 34.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Rayne and Chidi. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

Rayne and Chidi have been talking online for five years, so Rayne was shocked when Chidi wasn’t responding to her sexy selfies, only to find out it was because he’s blind. But Rayne doesn’t mind, especially since it means she won’t be insecure about her appearance.

Rayne’s friends and family fear that Chidi’s vision impairment could affect their relationship and that her unconventional beliefs will clash with Chidi’s Christian values.

Loren and Faith

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Loren, 33, met the love of his life, 31-year-old Faith, a transgender woman from the Philippines, on a dating site.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Faith and Loren. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

Unbeknownst to Faith, Loren is hopeful that he’ll move to the Philippines permanently, and he hasn’t been completely honest about his financial situation.

Loren explains that his situation is “complicated” and reveals that in America, he’s so bad off financially that he’s actually homeless.

Niles and Matilda

Niles, a 28-year-old from Alabama, met Matilda, 23, who was born in Ghana, online. Their relationship began as platonic but soon blossomed into a love story.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Matilda and Niles. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

Eventually, Niles proposed to Matilda—over the phone, no less. Matilda accepted and believes that she and Niles will tie the knot during his first in-person visit to Ghana, so she’s been actively planning their wedding.

However, Niles isn’t ready for marriage just yet but doesn’t have the nerve to tell Matilda.

Joe and Magda

“Italian Jersey boy” Joe, 34, fell for his Polish online girlfriend, Magda, 23. Joe and Maga are madly in love and willing to sacrifice a lot to live together in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Magda and Joe. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

Magda quit her job and is ready to get pregnant as soon as she arrives in America, but Joe isn’t sure he’s ready to start a family with someone he hasn’t met in person yet.

Brian and Ingrid

52-year-old Brian is a quadriplegic who relies on a wheelchair for mobility. He fell in love with Brazilian-born Ingrid, 33, during a visit to her homeland.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Ingrid and Brian. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

Brian fell in love with Brazilian culture while traveling the world playing wheelchair rugby and loved that Brazilian women were more accepting of his disability.

After meeting Ingrid on a dating site two years ago, they’ll finally meet face-to-face for the first time.

Veah and Sunny

Veah, 27, is a Florida native who fell in love with South African native Sunny, 26.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Sunny and Veah. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

The couple anticipates they’ll get engaged when Veah flies to South Africa for the first time, but Sunny isn’t aware that Veah is bringing her ex along with her.

Will Sunny be able to accept Veah bringing along her former lover, or will it tear them apart?

Vanja and Božo

Vanja, 41, a Floridian, has fallen in love with Božo, a 38-year-old Croatian basketball player.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast members Vanja and Božo. Pic credit: Warner Bros./Discovery

While on a solo trip to Europe, Vanja found Božo on a dating app, and they’ve kept in touch since Vanja returned to the States.

Vanja hopes that flying to Croatia will lead to an engagement between her and Božo, but her loved ones think she’s setting herself up for a broken heart.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days debuts in September 2024

Will these relationships translate in person after years of online dating? Or will they fizzle out and result in international breakups?

Catch a glimpse at the teaser above and see which couples you think stand a chance and which ones are doomed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Max.