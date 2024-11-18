90 Day Fiance viewers beg Vanja to ditch Bozo for one of his friends: ‘Level up!’

Vanja Grbic needs to kick Bozo Vrdoljak to the curb.

That’s what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 viewers think, anyway.

In Sunday night’s episode, Catch 22, Bozo introduced Vanja to his friends at dinner.

Vanja was excited about the meet-up and put much effort into getting ready, but her efforts weren’t reciprocated.

Bozo remained nonchalant about the event, and once they got to dinner, his behavior sent Vanja storming out of the restaurant in tears.

Bozo’s lackluster attitude about Vanja had her wondering whether he was still hung up on his ex, and his friends, Bruno, Martin, and Jakov, agreed that Vanja could do better.

In fact, the trio told TLC’s producers that Vanja was out of their friend Bozo’s league.

Vanja is concerned about Bozo’s apathy towards her, and so are his friends

Bozo continued to question whether he felt physically attracted to Vanja, referred to her as his friend, and turned down her offer to stay in her apartment with her during her trip to Croatia.

Despite months of online contact and Vanja flying from the US to Croatia, Bozo continued to make it clear that he was just not that into the beautiful blonde.

The real kicker was when Bozo told Vanja at dinner that she should spend more time alone during her trip.

At the end of the episode, Vanja admitted that she felt as though she was played a fool as she broke down outside the restaurant in front of the cameras.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers call for Vanja to leave Bozo and date one of his friends

After seeing how disinterested Bozo was in Vanja and how much sense Bozo’s friends made, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers campaigned for Vanja to move onto bigger and better options.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Vanja’s supporters urged her to hook up with one of Bozo’s friends instead.

“Vanja, feel free to block him and enjoy a solo vacation in Croatia. Maybe DM one of his friends, they look employed,” suggested one 90 Day Fiance fan.

Vanja, feel free to block him and enjoy a solo vacation in Croatia. Maybe DM one of his friends, they look employed. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/O1oCRD14Vt — Shut up, 90 Day Fiancé is on (@90DayCray1) November 18, 2024

Another one of Bozo’s critics accused him of “playing in Vanja’s face” and urged her to get one of his friend’s numbers and “go from there” instead of wasting her trip to Croatia.

Vanja baby Bozo is playing in your face get one of the friends numbers and go from there don't waste a trip #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/G3kyi7hukG — I said what I said!!! (@Jennife56382753) November 18, 2024

“Perhaps Vanja should find out if any of Bozo’s friends are single…” wrote @KarenSchofield5.

Perhaps Vanja should find out if any of Bozo’s friends are single…

#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/J3sOwXH6S3 — Karen 🇨🇦 (@KarenSchofield5) November 18, 2024

One of Vanja’s fans told her to “dump that loser” Bozo and get with one of his friends instead.

Vanja needs to dump that loser Bozo and go for one of his friends!#90DayFiance #Beforethe90Days #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days pic.twitter.com/cJWG7rKKhE — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) November 18, 2024

Along with a screenshot of Bozo’s friends, @DaveFlame45 wrote, “Anyone of these 3 guys would be better for Vanja, than Bozo The Clown.”

Anyone of these 3 guys would be better for Vanja, than Bozo The Clown. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/Mlb17hqn2k — Dr. Dave The King of Sarcasm (@DaveFlame45) November 18, 2024

An additional viewer told Vanja to “level up” and leave “doom and gloom” Bozo in Croatia.

Vanja is so bright and sweet… and Bozo is so doom and gloom.. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/3NgHEUcuLQ — Kels (@trash_tv_addict) November 18, 2024

Bozo and Vanja’s turbulent storyline is heating up

Earlier this season, Vanja hinted at plenty of “twists and turns” in her storyline this season.

The Florida-based bellydancer teased that there’s plenty more drama to come—and we’re just getting started.

During an October 2024 interview, Vanja said, “When there’s good stuff, they’re really amazing. When there’s bad stuff, they’re bad. And that’s all I’m gonna say.”

And although Vanja hasn’t spoken about her and Bozo’s current relationship status, she has strongly implied that, unsurprisingly, their romance fizzled out.

Vanja seemingly takes aim at Bozo

Not only did she call him a “clown” on social media, but she recently threw some subtle shade at him in a video where she showed off her belly dancing skills.

Interestingly, Vanja uploaded the Reel the same day the latest episode aired, seemingly sending a message to Bozo.

As she danced in front of the camera, Vanja lipsynched the lyrics, “You’re never gonna get my body.”

In the caption of her video, she added, “I know you want it, but you’re never gonna get it!”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.