90 Day Fiance star Sophie Sierra responds to rumors she’s dating Bachelorette alum

Sophie Sierra is setting the record straight about her dating life.

The 90 Day Fiance star is mentioned in dating rumors that recently surfaced online.

As TMZ reports, Sophie was spotted with The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson at a recent Yung Bleu concert in Santa Ana, California.

TMZ’s video footage shows Sophie and Chad walking down the street together, and chatting inside a club.

According to TMZ’s sources, the duo arrived at the event together, and Chad “cozied up” to Sophie during the concert.

Other sources tell TMZ that Sophie and Chad left the concert together, too.

Sophie Sierra claims the Chad Johnson dating rumors are ‘not true’

Although it looks like Sophie and Chad were canoodling like a romantic couple, the 90 Day Fiance star is clearing the air, and she says the hearsay is purely gossip.

Sophie took to her Instagram Story shortly after hearing about TMZ’s article to shoot down claims she is romantically involved with Chad Johnson.

Sophie included a screenshot of TMZ’s article. The headline read, “’90 Day Fiance’ Star Sophie Sierra, ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson Fuel Dating Buzz.”

Sophie shot down dating rumors in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @sophiasierra98/Instagram

In her caption at the top of the pic, Sophie explained, “Not true.”

She continued, “Btww we just hosted an event together. But tell me why the video lowkey ate lolll also how they even get this footage wtf.”

As it turns out, Sophie isn’t lying about hosting the event alongside Chad.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Darcey Silva announced that Sophie would host Yung Bleu’s concert with Chad at the Yost Theater.

Sophie and Chad were dubbed “celebrity hosts” for the event, which began on Friday, August 9, and continued into the early morning hours on Saturday, August 10.

Sophie and Chad record a video together

Although Sophie claims she and Chad aren’t an item, they certainly didn’t help matters and kept the rumor mill churning with a recent TikTok.

In the video, Sophie sat on a bed as Chad handed her a single red rose, a nod to his appearance on The Bachelorette.

Sophie accepted Chad’s rose, but he jokingly swiped it out of her hand and threw it at the wall.

Sophie continues to spark romantic rumors with her latest photo

And speaking of red roses, Sophie shared a photo of a gorgeous bouquet on Instagram shortly after claiming she wasn’t involved with Chad.

Sophie uploaded a close-up shot of the dozen roses, captioning it with two smiling faces and hearts emojis.

Sophie received a dozen red roses from a mystery crush. Pic credit: @sophiasierra98/Instagram

With Sophie’s reported breakup with her husband Rob Warne, the 90 Day Fiance star continues to baffle her fans and followers about her love life.

Could the bouquet have been a gift from a mystery love interest? Or perhaps from Rob?

Will Sophie return to 90 Day Fiance for a spin-off with Rob Warne?

Word on the street is that Sophie and Rob have already gone their separate ways, but are waiting to file for divorce because their storyline is still airing on TLC.

On top of that, 90 Day Fiance insiders claimed that Rob and Sophie are gearing up to appear in two franchise spin-offs: 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5 and 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t be surprised, judging by Sophie and Rob’s tumultuous love story, which began in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance and continued in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, August 25 at 8/7c on TLC.