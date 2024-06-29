90 Day Fiance’s Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra spotted together amid breakup rumors

Could Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra be faking their storyline?

Since their debut in Season 10 of the flagship series, the 90 Day Fiance couple has struggled continually.

Sophie and Rob returned to the franchise in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, and their marriage is still on the rocks.

Most recently, Sophie moved out of her and Rob’s apartment at her mom Claire’s urging.

Claire has been trying to convince Sophie to leave “Rob the Knob,” as she calls him, and file for divorce.

Sophie tends to take her mom’s advice, and this season on Happily Ever After?, it looks like she and Rob may be headed for Splitsville.

But off-camera, it appears that Rob and Sophie’s storyline is all an act for 90 Day Fiance viewers.

That’s because the seemingly ill-fated couple was recently spotted spending the day together in California.

Rob and Sophie pose with a 90 Day Fiance fan in Disneyland

A 90 Day Fiance fan spotted the duo at Disneyland looking happy and very much like a couple.

The photo was shared on Reddit and originally posted in a Facebook group called Disneyland Annual Passholders Group.

In the pic, Rob and Sophie stood next to the 90 Day Fiance fan at the popular amusement park, smiling for the camera.

The photo looked to have been taken recently, given that Sophie was sporting her new darker hair color.

Additionally, Rob and Sophie’s body language didn’t seem to indicate there was any bad blood between them.

Rob and Sophie continue to confuse 90 Day Fiance fans about their relationship status

So, are Rob and Sophie still married, or have they split? There have been conflicting reports about the status of their marriage.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, an insider spoke with In Touch and claimed that Rob and Sophie did, indeed, go their separate ways but were waiting to file for divorce until their season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? concludes.

“Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends, but they are not together,” the source alleged.

The unidentified person in the know also claimed that Sophie has been living with her friend, Kay, after moving out of her and Rob’s Texas home.

However, other outlets have reported that Rob and Sophie are still very much together, and faking a split for TLC’s cameras.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram shared side-by-side photos from Rob and Sophie’s Instagram feeds featuring identical backdrops.

Rob and Sophie’s social media activity provides us with clues

Now that Sophie and Rob have been spotted in California together recently, 90 Day Fiance fans are even more confused about the status of their relationship.

As far as their Instagram accounts are concerned, Rob and Sophie continue to keep their relationship status under wraps, not including each other in their photos or Reels.

And, adding fuel to the fire, neither of them have been wearing their wedding rings in recent months, and they don’t follow each other on Instagram, either.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.