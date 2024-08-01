90 Day Fiance star Sophie Sierra teaming up with Darcey Silva as ‘celebrity’ host for ‘luxe’ event in California

Sophie Sierra collaborating with Darcey Silva was the 90 Day Fiance match-up we didn’t see coming.

Darcey recently announced an upcoming event in Santa Ana, California, revealing that her fellow TLC cast member, Sophie Sierra, will be one of the hosts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 49-year-old reality TV star recorded herself poolside as she shared the news.

“Hey, guys, it’s Darcey!” she began. “Come join us August 9 in Santa Ana, California, at the Yost Theater with our friends at The Luxuri Group.”

“They’re hosting an amazing event with live performances by Yung Bleu and celebrity hosts Sophie Sierra and Chad Johnson,” she wrote.

Darcey added that merchandise from her and her twin sister Stacey Silva’s brand, House of Eleven, will be available at the event, noting that she and her sister will be “special guests” for the affair.

“Let’s do it big together. Get your tickets today. Love you!” Darcey concluded, including a link to the event’s website.

Sophie Sierra is touted as a ‘celebrity’ host for the function

As the website states, the event will take place at the Yost Theater, a live music venue, and will be hosted by Sophie and Chad Johnson from Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The soiree begins at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, August 9, and will carry into the night, ending at 1:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 10.

“Luxuri Group is excited to invite you to join us at PARADISE FOUND– a luxe evening event hosted by very special guests, reality TV stars Chad Johnson and Sophie Sierra, featuring sounds by DJ M-Key and headlining performance by Grammy Award nominated artist Yung Bleu!” the website’s description reads.

Although the website doesn’t specify the dress code, this event’s dress code will be “strictly enforced.”

Darcey and Stacey will make ‘special guest’ appearances and autograph House of Eleven merchandise

Darcey also plugged the upcoming event on her Instagram page, joined by Stacey.

The twins wore crop tops and skirts as they filmed themselves, telling their fans and followers they would make a “special guest” appearance next Friday night.

In the caption, the ladies wrote, “Come out to see Yung Bleu perform live at the Yost Theater in Santa Ana Hosted by celebrities Sophie Sierra and Chad Johnson! ⭐.”

“House of Eleven Merch will be available and for us to sign! ❤️ guest appearances by your favorite celeb twins Darcey & Stacey ❤️⭐️👯‍♀️ We can’t wait to see you there! Get your tickets today!” they added.

Here are the details for Darcey and Sophie’s event

Tickets for the event start at $33.94 for Early Bird buyers, and general admission costs $39.48.

For super fans wanting a VIP mixer experience, including a meet and greet, tickets will cost $108.31.

VIP ticket holders can skip the line, attend the meet and greet from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Paradise Room, experience the private bar with a private bottle service option, and receive signed posters.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.