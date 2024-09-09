90 Day Fiance: Rayne accuses Chidi of spreading ‘evil’ lies about her: ‘You don’t deserve me boy’

Rayne’s claws are out as rumors about the 90 Day Fiance newbie‘s breakup with Chidi swirl.

As Monsters and Critics reported, things are already over between Rayne and Chidi.

Based on Rayne and Chidi’s recent social media activity, their love story doesn’t have a happy ending.

Rayne claims that Chidi “played” her, and he recently posted that Rayne made some “unsettling” comments about vampires and cannibals that concerned him greatly.

Amid all of the back-and-forth online, the New Mexico native went on a rant on Threads following Sunday night’s episode, the rumors of their split appear to be true.

Rayne’s posts accused Chidi of dating her for “profit,” and she wished bad karma upon him.

Rayne goes on a social media rant aimed at Chidi

“All the red flags, All the negativity you threw at me throughout time, Everything I threw aside and ignored so YOU could have the chance to see how much someone can really love you,” read one of Rayne’s Threads.

Rayne posts on social media. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

“I felt for you, You didn’t feel for me. $$$$But you were glad to invite me$$$$ You don’t deserve me BOY.🥰,” Rayne wrote.

Rayne also insinuated that Chidi has been spreading “evil false lies” about her on social media and claimed that he “led her on” for five years.

Rayne posts on social media. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

She then accused Chidi of casting her in a negative light because he felt “embarrassed and humiliated.”

Although Chidi told Rayne they would be spending their first night together in separate rooms and they wouldn’t have sex until after marriage, Rayne uploaded screenshots of text messages from him that seemed to contradict his statements.

Chidi sent sexually explicit propositions to Rayne, to which she responded, “No thanks I’ve had better offers.”

More from Rayne. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

Rayne denied the “unsettling” predictions about vampires, cannibals, and speaking with the deceased and also claimed that Chidi tried to use her to get a new phone.

Rayne and Chidi were an unlikely match

It shouldn’t surprise 90 Day Fiance viewers that Rayne and Chidi didn’t work out—their relationship was riddled with red flags from the start.

Rayne is a chicken farmer and self-described “loner” who comes across as a “quirky weirdo” to those around her. She also believes in aliens and the Illuminati and is deadset on converting Chidi to her way of thinking.

Chidi is a devout Christian who strongly disagrees with Rayne’s beliefs.

On top of that, Chidi and his sister have expressed concerns about Rayne’s temper.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers get a glimpse of Rayne’s temper

A preview for next Sunday’s episode showed us the side of Rayne that Chidi has been talking about when she went to a chicken market with Chidi and his sister, Victoria.

When Rayne realized that Chidi and Victoria were purchasing chickens to kill and eat them, she warned, “If you kill that [chicken], I’m gonna become really frickin’ violent!”

“Let that chicken live!” Rayne warned Victoria with a scowl on her face.

Victoria explained to TLC’s producers, “The way [Rayne] gets angry quickly, the way she flares up, it gives me concerns.”

Rayne and Chidi might just be getting started with their back-and-forth social media jabs.

We’re only two episodes into this season, their off-camera shenanigans are already making headlines, which tells us we’re in for a wild ride with this couple.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.