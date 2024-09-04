90 Day Fiance breakup? Rayne hints she was ‘played’ by Chidi

It looks as though 90 Day Fiance newcomers Rayne and Chidi have already called it quits.

The couple was introduced to Before the 90 Days viewers this weekend when Season 7 premiered.

Rayne is a chicken farmer from New Mexico who fell in love with Chidi, a blind Nigerian native.

Right off the bat, 90 Day Fiance viewers feared these two weren’t quite a match made in Heaven.

For starters, Rayne and Chidi don’t share the same spiritual beliefs. Rayne, who has a more eccentric outlook on life, believes in aliens and Illuminati, while Chidi is a born-again Christian.

Chidi has already voiced concerns about Rayne’s temperament, telling his sister that his American girlfriend is quick to speak before she thinks.

Rayne’s family is concerned that she’s forcing a relationship with Chidi because she finally wants to be in a loving relationship. Chidi worries that her fiery temper may pose a problem.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have already voiced skepticism about Rayne and Chidi’s relationship, and now, it appears their doubtfulness was warranted.

Rayne’s leaked social media activity seems to indicate that she and Chidi have broken up

90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty shared an exclusive post on Instagram that Rayne recently posted online, insinuating she and Chidi have broken things off.

Shabooty explained in the caption, “I don’t think those two kids Rayne and Chidi are together anymore — based on these unearthed social media posts shabooty has uncovered.”

In the post, an account owned and operated by Rayne read, “God will heal all pain. Damn I was played. Heart break hotel. How can one be so negative?”

A subsequent post read, “I ALWAYS WANTED AND LOVED YOU. … I MUST MOVE FORWARD WITH OR WITHOUT YOU. I GOT THIS.”

The hashtag at the end of the post read #NeverletfamilymaketheDecisionsforyou, insinuating that perhaps Chidi’s family members coaxed him into breaking up with Rayne.

Rayne tells Chidi she’ll love him ‘no matter what happened’

Rayne’s hints at a breakup don’t stop there, however.

We did some investigating ourselves and discovered that Rayne’s activity elsewhere on social media is certainly raising suspicions about her and Chidi’s romantic relationship.

On Instagram earlier this month, Chidi posted a clip of Rayne’s introductory confessional.

In his caption, Chidi wrote, “I can’t see your face, but I sure clearly see your heart, sweetheart!”

In response, Rayne left a comment that strongly implied they’d gone their separate ways.

Rayne and Chidi hinted at a breakup on social media. Pic credit: @chidikpeamaeze/Instagram

“And no matter what happened I will always love you.❤️🔥❤️,” she responded.

In recent days, Rayne has been active on Threads, uploading cryptic posts that further hint at her and Chidi’s broken relationship.

Is Rayne looking for love again on dating apps?

In a recent video, Rayne hinted that she’s back on dating apps looking for love.

The video featured a bride crying as she walked through a landfill, looking at trash, while a distorted version of My Heart Will Go On played on a recorder played in the background.

Rayne shared a video about dating sites on Threads. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

It was captioned, “Trying to Find Love on Dating Apps.”

Rayne changes her views on religion while navigating ‘hurt and anger’

In a series of back-to-back Threads posted yesterday, Rayne ranted about religion, going through negativity, and getting hurt.

In one Thread, Rayne claimed she has never “denounced Jesus Christ,” writing, “He’s the reason I’m here.”

This is interesting, considering Rayne’s confessions regarding religion.

Rayne posts about getting “hurt” in relationships. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

In two more Threads, Rayne posted about going through a period of negativity, noting “the journey is a rough one” but that she’ll “make it to the top.”

Rayne says it’s ‘time for a new love’

Rayne’s third Thread strongly hinted that she and Chidi have broken up.

It read, “If you really love someone you would never put them in a position where they may get hurt and or angry.✝️ you protect at all cost❤️‍🔥”

Perhaps the most telling of all of Rayne’s social media activity is her Instagram bio.

Rayne’s Instagram bio is quite telling. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Instagram

It reads, “Through God all things made new✝️💔❤️‍🩹❤️‍🔥. Its time for a New🥰. I am so done with you.”

Whether or not Rayne and Chidi have already split remains to be seen. But in the meantime, we still have an entire season featuring their storyline to watch, and we can’t wait to see what led up to their rumored demise.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.