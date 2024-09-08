90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Episode 2: Rayne meets Chidi in Nigeria

This Sunday, September 8, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns with the second episode of its seventh season, airing on TLC at 8/7c.

For fans who miss the live airing, the episode will be available to stream the following day on platforms like Max and Discovery+.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows several couples who are in long-distance relationships but have never met in person.

The show documents their journeys as they travel to meet each other for the first time, navigating cultural differences, family opinions, and the pressures of deciding if they will continue their relationships toward engagement and marriage.

Each couple faces unique challenges in determining if their online romance can withstand the realities of in-person interaction.

Rayne meets Chidi in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 2

In this episode, viewers will follow the journey of Rayne, a chicken farmer from New Mexico, as she meets her long-distance boyfriend, Chidi, in Nigeria. Chidi, who is visually impaired, has communicated with Rayne for five years, and their meeting comes with a unique set of challenges, including his faith-based decision to avoid premarital sex, which may test their relationship​.

Meanwhile, Tigerlily, a 41-year-old mother from Texas, grapples with second thoughts as she prepares to meet 23-year-old Adnan, a model from Jordan. Their whirlwind romance has led Tigerlily to contemplate marriage on this very trip, but doubts arise, especially concerning cultural differences that her friends have warned her about​.

Another couple facing the test of reality is Loren and Faith. Loren, from Las Vegas, lands in the Philippines to be with Faith, a transgender woman he met online. Despite his feelings for her, Loren’s financial instability and homeless status in the U.S. cast a shadow over their potential future together, a truth he has yet to fully disclose to Faith.

Brian is concerned about his relationship with Ingrid

Additionally, Brian, a quadriplegic rugby player from Illinois, meets Ingrid from Brazil. Having developed a close bond online, Brian is eager to see if their connection can withstand the real-world test. However, Brian harbors concerns about whether his disability will affect the future of their relationship​.

With the stakes high for all these couples, episode two promises to bring plenty of drama, revelations, and heartwarming moments. Tune in to see whether love triumphs or fizzles out in this rollercoaster of emotions.

