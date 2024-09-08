90 Day Fiance viewers warn Chidi to ‘run for his life’ after Rayne’s ‘unsettling’ cannibal prediction

Chidi Ikpeamaeze needs to run for his life.

That’s what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are saying after hearing Chidi’s account of Rayne’s concerning discussions.

Chidi and Rayne’s storyline is featured in Season 7, and it’s already captured 90 Day Fiance viewers’ attention.

Rayne’s eccentric spiritual beliefs have become a topic of contention, especially because Chidi is a born-again Christian who doesn’t agree with her talk about aliens and Illuminati.

Rayne introduced herself to 90 Day Fiance fans as a “loner” who says that to the average human, she comes across as a “quirky weirdo.”

While viewers prepare to watch Rayne and Chidi’s international love story unfold, 90 Day Fiance fans are keeping tabs on this couple’s social media activity off-camera.

Chidi claims Rayne mentioned ‘unsettling’ topics, including aliens, vampires, and cannibals

On Reddit, a 90 Day Fiance fan posted screenshots from an Instagram post recently uploaded by Chidi.

In the lengthy post, the Nigerian native opened up about his decision to wait until he and Rayne were married to share a bed or have sex.

Chidi wrote that he informed Rayne of his decision before she made the trek to Nigeria to meet him in person, but she didn’t receive it well.

In fact, Chidi claimed that Rayne reacted with “overwhelming anger” and threatened not to come to Nigeria.

In addition to Rayne’s reaction to his bedroom requests, Chidi also accused the New Mexico native of making some “unsettling” statements during their time together.

According to Chidi’s post, Rayne forewarned him of “alien and mystic” events.

Rayne reportedly asked Chidi whether he was ready to be “sacrificed” and if he was prepared to be in the same room with her when “vampires and cannibals would gather for their feast.”

Rayne also told Chidi that she had made contact with his late father, bragging about her “dark powers” and threatening to summon “dark forces” against him and his family if she didn’t get what she wanted.

Chidi also wrote that Rayne talked about having a “force” that enters any man who has sex with her.

Chidi admitted that his choice not to share a bedroom with Rayne was his way of taking precautions and observing her to determine whether her “frightening tales” were true or not.

Chidi ended his message by stating that he wasn’t abandoning Rayne by choosing to sleep in separate rooms but was using it as a safety measure.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers flocked to the comments section of the post, where they sounded off in disbelief.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers deem Rayne ‘beyond crazy’ and ‘dangerous’

One Redditor called Rayne “completely bananas” and warned Chidi to “run for his life.”

Noting we’re only one episode into this season, another commenter pondered what kind of “wack-a-doodle, crazy pants, bats**t crazy things” are still in store.

Another Redditor called Rayne’s antics “beyond crazy” and said her behavior “tips the scale” compared to other 90 Day Fiance “crazies.”

Pic credit: u/Sunbearemii/Reddit

Others said Chidi’s message solidifies the fact that Rayne is “crazy” and said that the Nigerian native “deserves so much more.”

Rayne is giving 90 Day Fiance viewers a bad vibe

Rayne’s behavior has already given 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days an uneasy feeling about her.

In fact, many have already compared her to one of the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s most notorious villains, Angela Deem.

Although Rayne and Chidi’s relationship story is just getting started this season on Before the 90 Days, they’ve reportedly broken it off already.

We aren’t 100 percent certain the rumors are true, but we’re about to get into the nitty-gritty of their relationship story when Rayne finally meets Chidi for the first time in tonight’s episode, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.