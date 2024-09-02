90 Day Fiance viewers think Rayne is an Angela Deem in the making: ‘She’s crazy’

90 Day Fiance viewers think one of the new cast members has some similarities to a highly controversial TLC personality.

Season 7 of Before the 90 Days kicked off last night, and viewers were introduced to Rayne from Espanola, New Mexico.

Rayne (pronounced Renee) is a 37-year-old chicken farmer with an eccentric outlook on life.

She’s preparing to travel to Nigeria to meet her visually impaired boyfriend, Chidi, for the first time.

Rayne’s family and friends think she’s jumping the gun and doesn’t fully understand what she’s getting herself into.

Not only do Rayne and Chidi share very different spiritual beliefs, but Rayne isn’t well-versed in the ins and outs of living with a blind partner.

Chidi is a born-again Christian, while Rayne doesn’t consider herself Christian. However, Rayne believes in a higher power … as well as aliens and Illuminati.

Chidi is worried about Rayne’s ‘highly temperamental’ personality

Chidi also voiced concerns about Rayne’s temper, telling his family that her temper “worries and concerns” him.

As Chidi put it, “She just says anything that comes to her head. She doesn’t process words before leashing them out, and she’s highly temperamental,” adding that she easily gets angry.

Rayne’s storyline has already captivated 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, partly because she and Chidi’s love story reminds them a bit of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s tumultuous one.

Following Sunday night’s premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7, viewers took to social media to voice their opinions.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers compare Rayne to Angela Deem

On Reddit, u/Real_it_TeaGirl started a thread titled, “Another Angela in the making!??”

The post included a screenshot of Rayne, and in the caption, the Redditor wrote, “Rayne is a emotionally unaware UFO ILLUMINATI enthusiast. Who lives on a chicken farm. She’s never been kissed, seen or witnessed love. There’s something disturbing about her.”

The caption continues, alleging that Rayne will try to “control” her Nigerian boyfriend, Chidi—something that had the Redditor asking, “Is this another Angela in the making?”

Fellow 90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comments, where they agreed.

90 Day Fiance fans say Rayne is a ‘raving psycho’

One Redditor admitted that Rayne and Chidi’s storyline makes them “nervous.”

“She doesn’t seem well at all,” they added.

Another called Rayne a “raving psycho,” and u/sarlto confessed, “She scares me.”

Are Rayne and Chidi the new Angela and Michael?

On X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day Fiance viewers echoed the sentiment.

@Mr.Scavellz shared two tweets comparing Rayne to Angela.

“Oh this Rayne b***h is crazy in the season preview,” they wrote, adding that Rayne has “that Angela volatile spirit.”

In another tweet, @MrScavellz warned Chidi to “get out quicker than Michael” due to Rayne’s temper.

“All I know is that she’s from Espanola and Espa girls are CRAZY,” wrote @jojo880.

Adding to the onslaught of comments aimed at Rayne, one last X user called the 90 Day Fiance newcomer “bats**t crazy!”

Whether or not Rayne is on the same level as Angela remains to be seen, but as we’re only one episode into this season, the consensus seems to be that, at the very least, Rayne and Chidi’s storyline is going to be entertaining.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.