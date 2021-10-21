90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva bashed after posting filtered video on social media

90 Day Fiance star Natalie looks totally different in a new filtered video she posted on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva has returned to Instagram after deactivating her account following a controversial statement that angered 90 Day Fiance viewers

90 Day Fiance fans bashed the TLC star after posting a filtered video that is far from reality.

Natalie is no stranger to controversy. In the Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All, numerous cast members, accused the Ukrainian actress of using Mike for a green card.

In addition, she angered animals lovers after she abandoned the pets she shared with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

It comes as no surprise 90 Day Fiance fans roasted 90 Day: Single Life star for overusing filter on her latest Instagram video.

Natalie roasted for filtered thirst trap

The TLC star shared several unattributed quotes in the caption of her recent Instagram post.

“Never wish them pain. That’s not who you are. If they caused you pain, they must have pain inside. Wish them healing. That’s what they need,” a quote by author Najwa Zebian Natalie shared with her 245,000 followers.

In addition, Natalie shared an ironic quote by Obsidian author Jennifer L. Armentrout considering her use of filter:

“I’ve always found that the most beautiful people, truly beautiful inside and out, are the ones who are quietly unaware of the effect they have on others.”

The 90 Day Fiance star implies that she is unbothered by her critics, concluding the long caption with:

“Be blessed beyond your wildest dreams my friends”

In the video, Natalie strikes several sexy poses, but viewers couldn’t help but notice the filter made her look like a different person than seen on TLC hit series Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Commenters were quick to compare Natalie to ‘filter queen’ Darcey Silva and her twin sister.

“I see you’re taking lessons with filters from Darcey and Stacey great🙄🙄🙄”

“OMG. This is what happens when you go to Darcey and Stacey School,” another added.

Pic credit:@nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

A 90 Day Fiance viewer took jabs at the TLC star for support of disgraced reality TV star Geoffrey Paschel.

“Hi Natalie! Will Geoffrey be doing Cameo videos from prison?”

A confused commenter thought the reality TV star was wearing contact: “Why the awful contacts?”

Natalie to star in The Single Life Season 2

While Mike Youngquist is yet to make good on his threat to divorce Natalie official, the stunning 37-year-old will return to TLC looking for love.

TLC announced that Natalie would star in Season 2 of The Single Life.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Natalie insists that she like to be in charge when asked what she is looking for in a man.