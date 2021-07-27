90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Mike and Natalie have not filed divorce papers despite their split

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are over but they have not filed for divorce. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva called it quits on their marriage several months ago, but they have still not filed for divorce. The couple’s tumultuous relationship is currently playing out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and it’s clear to viewers why these two eventually broke up.

People were skeptical about Mike and Natalie’s relationship before they even tied the knot, and things have only gotten worse since they got married. But, the pair have since ended their marriage and are living separate lives and so far there’s no divorce filing.

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist have not filed for divorce

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple got married in April of 2020, but they didn’t even make it to one year. Mike’s uncle Beau who’s been featured on the show several times spilled the beans ages ago that Natalie had moved out of the home she shared with Mike.

Despite splitting early this year, neither Mike nor Natalie have filed divorce papers or taken the necessary steps to do so.

In Touch confirmed that “According to court records, they have not submitted paperwork.”

Furthermore,” A Clallam County Court clerk also confirmed” to the media outlet that “there is no divorce in progress.”

It’s clear that Natalie and Mike are not together but their decision to hold off on the divorce may have something to do with their TLC contract. Right now we’re witnessing the demise of the couple’s marriage on the show. However, they are not able to share any information that might spoil their storyline.

So although other people have already confirmed Mike and Natalie’s split they probably won’t say anything until after this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has ended.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva dating other people?

It’s hard to tell if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars have already moved on and are dating other people, but if they are, Mike and Natalie wouldn’t be able to confirm anything right now.

A few weeks ago, photos emerged of Mike hanging out at a bar with a mystery brunette and people speculated that she might be his new girlfriend. Mike and the woman seemed very cozy in the photo which made its rounds on social media. In the photo, they both had huge smiles on their faces and could very well be more than just friends.

As for Natalie, she seems to be enjoying her life and constantly shares photos of herself on social media. It’s not clear if the Ukraine native is dating anyone at the moment, but all will be revealed once the season is over and Mike and Natalie can finally spill the beans on their personal lives.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.