90 Day Fiance spoilers: Mike and Natalie’s split confirmed, Uncle Beau spills the beans again

Natalie and Mike’s romance seemed to always be hanging on by a thread on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva’s split has been confirmed. Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence has spilled the beans again on Natalie and Mike’s relationship.

Fans of the hit TLC show have been following Ukraine native Natalie and Washington native Mike since Season 7. To say the relationship was rocky is an understatement. These two were both abusive in their own right, with Mike coming across as not that into Natalie.

Their story’s still playing out onscreen. However, new details regarding their romance have emerged, proving what fans have known all along, Natalie and Mike are not a good match.

Uncle Beau confirms Mike and Natalie split

Despite Mike calling off their wedding at literally the very last minute, the couple was married on April 15, 2020, in Clallam County, Washington. It should come as no surprise to 90 Day Fiance fans that Mike and Natalie didn’t even make it their first wedding anniversary.

Uncle Beau shared the split news with In Touch Weekly, making it clear he was onboard with the breakup.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now. She can stay away for all I care,” Uncle Beau spilled to the magazine.

When asked if Uncle Beau thought Mike and Natalie were over for good, he replied, “I’m really hoping so. I pray to God, yes.”

Uncle Beau brought a funnier side to 90 Day Fiance amid all the Natalie and Mike turmoil. Viewers enjoyed watching Mike and Uncle Beau’s farm antics.

Natalie wasn’t thrilled to live with a stranger at Mike’s farm, but he wasn’t about to give his uncle the boot.

Natalie and Mike reunite for 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell-All

Mike’s uncle claims Natalie has not lived with them for a couple of months. However, the former couple may have reunited for the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell-All.

Rumors began swirling in February the Season 8 cast filmed an in-person tell-all show in Los Angeles. Around the same time, social media super sleuths discovered both Mike and Natalie were in Hollywood.

They each shared Instagram posts proving they were in Los Angeles but not at the same time. Well, at least that’s what they want fans to think.

Natalie and Mike’s La La Land messages were shared two weeks apart, which could have been a strategic move to throw fans off.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.