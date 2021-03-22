90 Day Fiance: Natalie and Mike married but separated with no baby, claims fan who met Uncle Beau

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have been rumored to be married despite their nasty split seen on 90 Day Fiance. The couple allegedly patched things up and decided to push through with their wedding, which has not been featured on the show yet.

But now, new details emerged about their real status following their stint on the hit TLC franchise. Apparently, a lot has happened between Mike and Natalie after the show, and Uncle Beau allegedly exposed it to a fan.

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva wedding drama continues

Mike Youngquist ruthlessly called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva at the last minute. The 90 Day Fiance star was left brokenhearted and ready to fly back to Ukraine despite the risks of traveling amid a global pandemic.

The TLC couple definitely has a complicated relationship, to begin with, and fans knew it’s not going to last long. But Mike and Natalie surprised everyone when it was revealed that they actually ended up getting married.

Natalie and Mike reportedly tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020. Their supposed marriage license was even leaked online. But the two have yet to confirm whether it’s true or not.

The 90 Day Fiance couple rarely talks about each other publicly, so it’s hard to tell if they’re actually married now. Both are active on social media but have yet to appear together on their posts.

Mike Youngquist gives the ring back to Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

Fan exposes real status of Mike and Natalie as per Uncle Beau

Interestingly, a new leak suggests that Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva did get married but are no longer together. A Reddit user revealed that she met Uncle Beau recently, and he confirmed the couple’s current status.

The source claimed she saw Uncle Beau at the Green Store in Sequim. Apparently, Bojangles told her that Natalie and Mike did tie the knot but are now separated. He said Natalie currently lives in Seattle.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorite also disputed rumors that Mike and Natalie already have a baby. Uncle Beau allegedly said the couple has no baby, contrary to reports. It is worth noting, though, that both Mike and Natalie have yet to confirm nor deny any of these claims, so it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.

Monsters & Critics has not independently confirmed this 90 Day Fiance claim.

90 Day Fiance cast member Uncle Beau allegedly said Mike and Natalie were married but no longer together. Pic credit: u/Werkhorse1012/Reddit

90 Day Fiance: What’s next for the couple?

With a few episodes left on 90 Day Fiance, many are wondering what’s next for Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva. If their rumored separation is true, then it’s likely that fans won’t be seeing much of them together.

They seem to be doing well living each other’s lives. Natalie has launched her cooking show on YouTube, which has been gaining attention lately. Mike, on the other hand, is more active on social media.

For now, fans will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiance and see how things play out for Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.