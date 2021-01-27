90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist reunites with Uncle Beau – Is he back for good?

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist reunited with Uncle Beau. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist has always been close with his Uncle Beau. Fans have witnessed their close-knit relationship played out on the show and it’s definitely a special one.

The duo has always been inseparable — not until Natalie Mordovtseva came into the picture. Uncle Beau was forced to move out of the barn in Mike’s farm, as per Natalie’s request.

But now, it seems Bojangles is back, enjoying Mike’s company again. Does it mean Natalie is more accepting of him now? Or is Mike merely choosing family over a complicated romance?

Mike Youngquist and Uncle Beau reunited

It looks like Uncle Beau Lawrence is back on the farm with Mike Youngquist. The 90 Day Fiance stars finally reunited months after going their separate ways.

Earlier this week, Mike took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Uncle Beau. The duo appeared to have a blast riding a truck together, just like old times.

The 90 Day Fiance duo clearly missed each other’s company as seen in their latest photo. Mike and Uncle Beau were grinning from ear to ear as they shared a fist bump.

Mike’s reliable helper

Uncle Beau seemingly proved that he’s Mike’s most reliable right-hand man. In the same post, the 90 Day Fiance star revealed that Beau helped him out to prepare for the cold winter nights.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s fiance and Uncle Beau went on a trip to gather some chopped wood. Mike said he’s going to use it to keep his house warm for winter.

Is Uncle Beau living with Mike again?

Mike’s latest outing with Uncle Beau came as a surprise to 90 Day Fiance fans. The two haven’t been seen together in public ever since Natalie kicked Uncle Beau out.

Many are now wondering if Uncle Beau is moving back to live with Mike again. It’s no secret that he’s been a huge help around the farm while happily minding his own business.

Fans quickly speculated that Natalie is not living with Mike anymore, thus giving Uncle Beau a chance to move back in. Others even assumed that the 90 Day Fiance couple already split given the tumultuous relationship they have.

Both Mike Youngquist and Uncle Beau have yet to confirm nor deny that they’re living together again. The idea is not far-fetched though given the close bond they have as relatives who love farm life.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.