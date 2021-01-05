90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have returned for Season 8 after the TLC series left their relationship in a bit of a cliffhanger.

In the previous season, Mike flew over to Ukraine to spend time with Natalie and that’s when their differences came to a head. The couple argued over religion, dietary choices, and when to have children.

The couple met after Mike’s best friend’s Ukrainian wife, who is also Natalie’s best friend, introduced them. They began chatting online and Mike flew over to Ukraine to meet her and again in Paris, which led to the relationship developing as shown on 90 Day Fiance Season 7.

At the end of Mike’s visit, Natalie gave mike his engagement ring back after admitting that she doesn’t love him. Mike went back to the United States and 90 Day Fiance fans were convinced that their relationship was over.

However, fast-forward to Season 8 and the 35-year-old Ukraine native has moved to the United States. Although the couple is still struggling to adjust to their differences, they choose to stay together so far. So that begs the question: Are Natalie and Mike still together? Here is what we know.

Mike and Natalie got married

Natalie revealed on Instagram in May 2020 that the couple got married. She has since deleted her old Instagram account but there are no signs that the couple is heading for divorce despite their current 90 Day Fiance drama.

It is unclear when the couple officially tied the knot but Natalie reportedly arrived in the United States in January; therefore, the couple would have had to make it official before the 90 days ran out on the K-1 visa.

Since the 90 Day Fiance camera crew were there to film her arrival, fans can expect a wedding between the bickering couple later in the current season of the TLC hit series.

Natalie suggests she is pregnant

90 Day Fiance fans have speculated that Natalie’s physical changes are due to pregnancy rather than cosmetic surgery. In a 2021 New Year’s photo, Reddit fans speculated that the 90 Day Fiance star photoshopped her belly to hide her growing baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Mordovtseva (@nataliemordovtseva)



Natalie also ‘liked’ a comment that suggested that she is pregnant. “Hope the baby is doing well and you are all healthy!!” One person wrote on her Instagram photo, which the Ukraine native being among the ‘likes’ on the comment.

Natalie’s desire to have children was a talking point in her engagement to Mike. The Washington native wanted to wait while fitness-oriented Natalie was worried about waiting due to her age.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.