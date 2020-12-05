90 Day Fiance spoilers: Did Mike and Natalie end up getting married?

With the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiance just around the corner, fans are preparing to see the new couples along with some familiar faces from last season.

One of the returning couples is Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist.

The pair was featured on Season 7 of the show and their journey was full of ups and downs.

As they prepare for their return in Season 8, did the couple end up tying the knot? Or was it all just too much for them to handle?

Season 8 sneak peek sees 90 Day Fiance couple on verge of breakup

In the new sneak peek for the upcoming season, Mike and Natalie engage in more drama as they plan their wedding.

Just one day before they’re set to wed, Natalie is seen having a meltdown and threatening to leave America.

“I will fly to Europe,” Natalie says through tears. “And from then I will figure out how I get home, I don’t know honestly yet how.”

Natalie continues to cry and explains that regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, she just can’t stay in America with Mike.

While it isn’t clear just what Mike did to make her so upset, Natalie vows that she will leave America.

“I also think that [a] man who does this to me doesn’t love me. And this is my last day in America,” she says.

Did Mike and Natalie get married?

Although the upcoming season will follow the couple’s journey to the altar, Mike and Natalie are already married.

During their time on Season 7, fans weren’t sure that the couple’s relationship would survive all of their differences.

Natalie made it clear from the beginning that she wanted to start a family as soon as possible. She was even willing to start the process before being approved for her visa.

“I was just thinking, you know, like, while I’m waiting in Ukraine I could be with belly,” she said at the time.

Mike, however, wasn’t willing to miss out on any pregnancy, which upset Natalie.

“I don’t want you here by yourself if it takes that long. I wanna wait. I wanna be here for that experience, you know. I want to be a good husband to you. I want to take you to the doctors and stuff. I wanna be here for that ultrasound, you know. I wanna be here for every step,” he explained.

The pair also fought over how their hypothetical children would be raised. Natalie wanted them to be raised in the church while Mike wanted to raise them as atheists.

The couple faced one of its largest arguments when, during a confessional with producers, Natalie couldn’t tell Mike that she loved him.

Despite all of these obstacles, though, Natalie’s K-1 visa was approved in January of this year and she moved to Washington to start building a life with Mike.

90 Day Fiance returns on December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.