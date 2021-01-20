90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva’s first husband revealed – Mike Youngquist bullied by future wife?

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva doesn’t seem to get along well with Mike Youngquist. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist continue to deal with their problems as a couple. The two don’t seem to get along well lately, which puts their relationship in a very unstable situation.

Since the day Natalie arrived in the U.S., things have not been easy for her and Mike. They often have arguments over petty things, most of which are triggered by the Ukrainian beauty.

With the way Natalie and Mike handle their issues, many are wondering if they’re ready to settle down again. After all, they both have been married and divorced from their respective spouses.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva’s ex-husband revealed online

Ever since her debut on the show, Natalie Mordovtseva has been rather tight-lipped about her past marriage. Not much was known about the 90 Day Fiance star’s ex-husband, until now.

Earlier this week, photos from Natalie’s first wedding leaked online. In the pictures, the TLC star can be seen wearing a simple white wedding dress. She also opted for simple hair and makeup.

Also in the picture was Natalie Mordovtseva’s first husband. One photo showed the now ex-couple sharing a sweet kiss. Another one featured the couple signing their marriage license.

Allegedly, Natalie’s ex-husband was from Cyprus. The two supposedly moved there after the wedding. However, the 90 Day Fiance celeb allegedly left him and moved back to Ukraine after he filed for bankruptcy. It is worth noting that such claims are yet to be confirmed.

Natalie eager to get engagement ring back

Despite her never-ending issues with Mike Youngquist, Natalie Mordovtseva seemed determined to get her engagement ring back. It can be recalled that the 90 Day Fiance star returned it to her fiance when he visited her in Ukraine.

Eventually, the two got back together and decided to push through with their K-1 visa journey. However, Mike has yet to give the ring back to Natalie, which made her anxious.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been working hard on getting it back. She literally looked for it in the entire house. She even asked Mike for it but to no avail. It’s unclear where he hid the ring, or if he still plans on giving it back to Natalie.

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist bullied by Natalie?

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance fans continue to show their support for Mike Youngquist. Apparently, some think he’s being bullied by Natalie Mordovtseva.

She’s been throwing some low blows at him lately, which drew mixed reactions online. Previously, Natalie seemingly mocked Mike’s IQ, implying that hers was “high.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also called Mike a “low-class drunk man,” almost as if she was provoking him to snap. Natalie added that there’s no “respect” in their relationship, a far cry from when they were still a new couple.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.