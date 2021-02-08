90 Day Fiance viewers beg Mike to run from Natalie and find a girl who loves Uncle Beau

90 Day Fiance fans are calling for Mike to ditch Natalie for a woman who would better appreciate his family. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and his fiancee Natalie Mordovtseva have had a tough time adjusting to her living in America.

The couple has consistently butted heads since their first appearance with the franchise in Season 7, and it doesn’t show signs of letting up anytime soon.

Fans were devastated early in Season 8 when Natalie let it be known that she didn’t appreciate Mike allowing his Uncle Beau to live with him. She ultimately got her way and Mike had Uncle Beau move out.

Recently, Mike uploaded a video of himself reuniting with Uncle Beau and the two of them having a good time. The video prompted 90 Day Fiance fans to encourage Mike to ditch Natalie in favor of someone who would appreciate Uncle Beau.

Mike shares video with Uncle Beau on Instagram

In the video, shared to Mike’s Instagram page, he films himself and Uncle Beau in front of a fire, presumably on Mike’s property in Washington.

Mike captioned the post, “Good old Saturday night. The boys will boys.”

“What’s goin’ on everyone?” Mike begins the video. “Just wanna give a shoutout to everyone. Thanks for all the love and support.”

He continues to explain what he and Uncle Beau are up to during their quality time.

“Me and Uncle Beau here, he’s up to visit. Yeah, out here doing what we do best. Bonfires, barbeque, taking shots, having some beer. Hope everyone’s doing well out there. Keep safe and thanks for all the love and support,” he concluded.

90 Day Fans say Mike deserves ‘so much more’

The video captured the attention of Mike’s fans and followers, with many of them calling for Mike to move on from Natalie and find himself someone who would accept his life – including Uncle Beau.

“Hopefully you realized you deserve so much more!!!” commented one fan.

Another wrote, “Sending you good thoughts Mike!! Hope you came to your senses. Life is too short to only eat carrots to make your skin glow [laughing face emoji] You seem like such a genuine nice guy. Be you and make YOU happy. Never settle. Only if I was a little younger @bigmike90dayfiance Lol [two laughing face emojis] good luck [heart emoji].”

The comment section was flooded with nothing but love and best wishes for Uncle Beau and his relationship with Mike.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.