90 Day Fiance rumors: Did Amira Lollysa dump Andrew Kenton and start dating someone new?

90 Day Fiance rumors have fans asking if Amira Lollysa dumped Andrew Kenton and started dating someone new?

Fans met the couple on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. French beauty Amira and Andrew from California have had a rocky relationship. However, some of their issues were due to COVID-19.

They met on an online dating website. After spending time getting to know each other via phone calls and video chat, they met in person in Las Vegas.

Andrew proposed to Amira during the vacation, and they immediately began planning their future together. Amira’s K-1 Visa was approved just as the United States banned travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, it’s been nothing but obstacles for the couple. Their trip to Mexico resulted in her being detained and deported back to France.

Andrew was slammed by fans for turning the trip into an enjoyable vacation while his fiancé was detained.

Why do fans think Amira dumped Andrew for someone new?

Social media sleuths that follow the hit TLC show have uncovered new Reddit and Instagram feeds indicating Amira has a new man.

The Reddit thread claims Amira’s been looking for a new American guy to replace Andrew. Amira allegedly began her search on message boards trying to date US prisoners. There is a link to the boards Amira’s reportedly posting too.

Camel Ventura is believed to be the name of Amira’s new guy. According to Screen Rant, Camel has recently been highlighting Amira in his Instagram Stories. On Valentine’s Day, he shared an Instagram Story of him video chatting with Amira, captioning the footage “thankful.”

90 Day Fiance Instagram fan account, 90shotzfired, shared a post of one of Camel’s stories dropping the bombshell their story will be coming soon. It indicates Camel, who lives in California, will appear on the TLC show alongside Amira.

What about Andrew?

Andrew’s Instagram feed features him promoting himself. The only mention of his appearance on 90 Day Fiance was back in December when Season 8 premiered.

Amira doesn’t appear on his social media account at all. The only Instagram Story Andrew has featured, is one promoting gifs for his preschool.

All signs point to Amira Lollysa and Andrew Kenton’s love story coming to an end very soon.

As for Amira’s reported new man, fans aren’t sure he’s a step up from Andrew. Comments in the Reddit thread insinuated Camel’s only in it to get on television.

Only a few episodes are left in 90 Day Fiance Season 8, so all questions should be answered soon.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.